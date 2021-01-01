Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Porto & PSG vs Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action

15 minutes until KO!
Not long now, get comfortable for an exciting 90 minutes of football.
Comebacks? Hat-tricks? Dominance? Worldies?
Anything can happen now.
How the semi-finals look 👀
PSG or Bayern Munich
vs
Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea or Porto
vs
Real Madrid or Liverpool
Can Alaba mark the occasion with a comeback?
425 – @David_Alaba makes his 425th appearance in all comps for @FCBayernEN, equaling @FranckRibery's record as the foreign player with the most appearances in professional football for the Bavarian Side. Legends.
USMNT star Pulisic makes 'not easy' admission at Chelsea
Christian Pulisic admits that the 2020-21 campaign has "not been easy" for him, but the USMNT star is "feeling very good" at present and looking to finish the season with a flourish.
No entry 🚫
🧤 Edouard Mendy's 1st Champions League campaign 🔝
Team news | PSG 🔵🔴
🚨 Team news | Chelsea vs Porto
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic.
Porto: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu, Grujic, Uribe, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Tecatito, Marega.
Injury list 🤕
Chelsea: Christensen (hamstring)
Porto: none
PSG: Bernat (knee), Icardi (thigh), Kurzawa (calf), Marquinhos (adductor)
Bayern: Lewandowski (knee), Costa (foot), Gnabry (illness), Sule (thigh), Tolisso (thigh)
KO in one hour!
It's almost time.
Start getting comfortable, it's looking like it's going to be a thrilling 90 minutes of football.
Team news | Bayern Munich 🔴
This XI to take on PSG! 🔥
No fouls ❌
Ten players are a booking away from missing the first leg of the semi-finals:
Chelsea: Kovacic, Ziyech
Porto: Mbemba
PSG: Gueye, Kurzawa, Neymar, Verratti
Bayern: Boateng, Hernández, Kimmich
What a day for some Champions League 🇪🇸 ☀️
🏟️ Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville
Chelsea 🆚 Porto 🔜
Predict 2 things which will happen here tonight 👇
Wondering why Lewandowski isn't playing against PSG?
Robert Lewandowski has continued to reach stellar scoring heights with Bayern, already reaching a combined 40 goals in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.
The stage is set in Paris 🏟️
📹👀
Pochettino picks out Mbappe as easiest player to manage
Mauricio Pochettino has worked with some top talent down the years, including Harry Kane and Neymar, but the Paris Saint-Germain boss considers Kylian Mbappe to be his easiest player to manage.
Mount's goal in the first leg was 🔥
Mason Mount is looking to become only the second Englishman to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout stage tie for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, who did so against Bayern Munich in 2004-05 at the quarter-final stage.
What a way to score your first #UCL goal! 🤩🎉
Who wants to see more of this in Seville tonight? pic.twitter.com/twZkTk17W6
Can Chelsea hold on?
Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in European competition that were held in Spain, but they have never won three consecutive European matches held in Spain.
Reminder that the match is being held in Sevila due to travel restrictions.
The Blues are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season (P9 W7 D2 L0), and could become the first English to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in a season in the competition since Liverpool in 2017-18.
Whereas Porto have won only one of their 20 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches as the away side.
The odds look in Chelsea's favour, but there's plenty that can happen in 90 minutes.
Making ourselves at home! 🏟️💙
𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘇 𝗣𝗶𝘇𝗷𝘂𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 📍
Bayern comeback?
PSG became the first team to beat Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick in 17 games in the
UEFA Champions League after their 3-2 win in Germany. That was the first time Bayern lost the first leg of a Champions League tie since 2014/15.
The German side have been eliminated in each of the last four instances when losing the first leg, can they break their record today even without Robert Lewandowski?
The chaaaaaaampions 🎶
Welcome back to another matchday live on Goal!
We've got the first two quarter-final second leg ties today:
🇫🇷 PSG vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 (aggregate: 3-2)
🏴 Chelsea vs Porto 🇵🇹 (aggregate: 2-0)
KO at 8 pm UK time.