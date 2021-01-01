Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Brighton as Manchester City take on Brentford

Hello all and welcome back for another day of football.

The festive period rolls on with two big games, as Manchester City will have their chance to assert their dominance above the table.

City could go as many as nine points clear if they win against Brentford, and Pep Guardiola's side is in incredible form heading into their final game of 2021.

Before that, though, Chelsea will kickoff as they look to keep pace with City and Liverpool, the latter of whom lost to Leicester yesterday.

The Blues take on Brighton in their final game of 2021 as they sit six points behind league-leaders City as things stand.

So sit back and follow along with GOAL throughout what should be another fun day of games!