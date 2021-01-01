Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, AC Milan, Liverpool, Barcelona, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

WHAT A HIT!
HT: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
What a strike from Mason Mount 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ixfa3YTTJf— GOAL (@goal) December 4, 2021
WATCH: Mount volley restores lead for Blues
HT: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
What a hit from Mason Mount! 🎯— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 4, 2021
The technique on this volley 🤤 pic.twitter.com/pLZYp6c9Po
What a gorgeous volley by Mason Mount. 🤩#WHUCHE #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/8yF5O4IHUk— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 4, 2021
HT: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
There goes the whistle for half-time - and it is Chelsea who lead in this London derby!
Thomas Tuchel's side have been the better of the two, it should be said, or at least far more possessive - but David Moyes West Ham have refused to go away themselves.
Their combined three-goal haul - including that gorgeous effort from Mason Mount - is probably a fair reflection so far. Plenty left to go though.
GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea
(Mason Mount)
Oh, Mason Mount, that is sublime!
Chelsea put themselves straight back in front as the break looms, playing it wide down both flanks. Hakim Ziyech looks up and sights the England international on the right edge, heading for the box.
He floats a wonderful long ball and his team-mate promptly volleys it from inside the penalty area, squeezing it in at the near-post. Champion stuff!
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea
(Manuel Lanzini)
Penalty to West Ham - and duly converted by the hosts to get this one back on level terms!
Edouard Mendy will not want to see that one back in a hurry. He brings down Jarrod Bowen after making an absolute meal of his touch and a spot-kick is duly given.
Manuel Lanzini saunters up, and sticks it in the top-left corner as the goalkeeper goes the other way. All square at London Stadium!
Team News: Milan v Salernitana
#MilanSalernitana: Pellegri makes his full Rossonero debut 👊— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 4, 2021
Esordio dal 1' per Pellegri: dai Pietro! 👊#SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/8EuTi7onzc
🇱🇻 Salernitana, starting XI 👇#MilanSalernitana #macteanimo #forzagranata pic.twitter.com/pVb64p4AFn— US Salernitana 1919 (@OfficialUSS1919) December 4, 2021
GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
(Thiago Silva)
It's that old head on old shoulders once more for the Blues - Chelsea take the lead through Thiago Silva!
The defender smuggles a scrappy set-piece header in from the middle of the box, putting a low bounce on it to fox the goalkeeper and send it creeping past the right post.
It's a worthy reward for the early pressure Thomas Tuchel's side have exerted so far.
James hits Blues milestone
West Ham v Chelsea
50 - Reece James (21y 361d) is the youngest Chelsea player to start 50 Premier League matches for the club since John Obi Mikel in January 2009 (21y 264d) and the youngest Englishman since John Terry in April 2002 (21y 124d). Nifty.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2021
KO: West Ham v Chelsea
The sun is peeking out at London Stadium as the teams take to the field - but it is still bitterly cold out today in the English capital.
Referee Andre Marriner blows, and we are underway in the first Premier League match of the day!
Will Thomas Tuchel's latest tinkering help or hinder Chelsea on the road?
Blues go big to beat Hammers?
West Ham v Chelsea
I could see Lukaku getting '45 or '60 vs Zenit. A lot of size in #CFC's line up against set-piece masters West Ham who have mirrored Chelsea's formation. https://t.co/F5Ix6Lr42l— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 4, 2021
Tinker Tuchel Soldier Spy
West Ham v Chelsea
54 - Chelsea have made four changes to their starting XI today, bringing their total to 54 in the Premier League this season; only Manchester United in 2001-02 have ever made more at this stage of a Premier League campaign (65 in first 15 games). Tinker. #WHUCHE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2021
Reunited - and feels so good?
Wolves v Liverpool
Diogo Jota returns to Wolves this weekend 🔙— GOAL (@goal) December 3, 2021
Wolves
131 Games
44 Goals
Liverpool
47 Games
22 Goals
🐺 pic.twitter.com/mIN1pH8T7b
Today's order of play
That mouthwatering matchup between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich might well be the pick of the day but there are no shortage of blockbusters elsewhere today.
Chelsea travel to face West Ham in a London derby that won't be short of fireworks, while reigning Scudetto holders Inter face Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Manchester City round out the Premier League's action, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both headline the late kick-offs and there is plenty more in between. In order of play, we've got updates and highlights from:
1230: West Ham v Chelsea
1400: Milan v Salernitana
1500: Newcastle v Burnley
1500: Southampton v Brighton
1500: Wolves v Liverpool
1515: Barcelona v Real Betis
1700: Roma v Inter
1730: Watford v Manchester City
1730: Atletico Madrid v Mallorca
1730: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
1800: Lille v Troyes
1945: Napoli v Atalanta
2000: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid
2000: Lens v Paris Saint-Germain
(All times GMT)
Team News: West Ham v Chelsea
Lukaku on bench for Blues
📋 Two changes from the boss. Here's how we line up today...— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 4, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/yZ1PI14WJK
This is your Chelsea team today! 🤝@ParimatchGlobal #WhuChe pic.twitter.com/SfROWieauC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's fixtures with GOAL's Matchday Live blog!
Talk about a bitter week, weather-wise - but with December now well and truly underway, it's time to let the action on the pitch warm us all up.
We've got five Premier League matches, heavyweight sides in action across Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 - and the small matter of Der Klassiker.
Strap yourselves in folks - it's going to be a good one.