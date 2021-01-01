🚨 Team news | Slavia Prague vs Arsenal
Slavia Prague: Kolar, Boril, Zima, Holes, Bah, Sevcik, Stanciu, Provod, Olayinka, Kuchta
Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Holding, Mari, Xhaka, Partey, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette
Arsenal need a win tonight.
It's been 25 years since Arsenal last failed to secure European qualification.
The gunners currently sit ninth in the Premier League and nine points off a European spot.
A look at what's at stake in Prague, not just for this season, but for the summer and beyond.
We've got Europa League quarter-final action today.
The line-up:
Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Granada
Roma vs Ajax
Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb
🏴 Man Utd (2-0) Granada 🇪🇸
🇮🇹 Roma (2-1) Ajax 🇳🇱
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague (1-1) Arsenal 🏴
🇪🇸 Villarreal (1-0) Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷
