Matchday LIVE: Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, AC Milan host Bologna

Palace v Arsenal

So, against Palace comes an Arsenal side driven by a host of emerging superstars. Bukayo Saka made his mark at Euro 2020 and brought his frustration back to supercharge the Gunners at the front - and Aaron Ramsdale has been a terrific force at the back, now returned after his brief absence.

But Mikel Arteta could well hand a debut to one of GOAL's NXGN prospects, with Marcelo Flores in the senior squad for the first time, on the bench.

The player's father Ruben leaked the news earlier today, but this is the latest sign of his coach willing to bring youth into the mix. Would you loke to see him get on for a debut?