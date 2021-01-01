Matchday LIVE: Arsenal set to face West Ham as Dortmund face Furth in Bundesliga

Halftime in Germany
Today's four Bundesliga matches are all at halftime, with Dortmund leading Greuther Furth at the half.
Erling Haaland with the goal for Dortmund, with the Norwegian star scoring from the penalty spot.
Elsewhere, RB Leipzig lead Augsburg on a goal from Andre Silva while Patrik Schick has Bayer Leverkusen ahead 1-0 against Hoffenheim.
Union Berlin and Freiburg, finally, remain scoreless.
GOAL WOLVES!
Just moments before halftime, Wolves are ahead at Brighton.
The goal comes in the first minute of stoppage time, with Romain Saiss volleying home an assist from Ruben Neves.
TWO GOALS FOR SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton have scored a pair of quickfire goals to take the lead against Palace.
After conceding just two minutes in, Southampton are now up 2-1 as James Warde-Prowse scored in the 32nd minute with Armando Broja scoring just four minutes later.
Kickoff at the Emirates!
We're underway at the Emirates as Arsenal host West Ham!
What's at stake for Arsenal and West Ham?
Heading into today's match, Arsenal sit sixth in the Premier League, just two points behind Wednesday's opponents West Ham.
The Hammers currently sit fourth, having emerged as one of the Premier League's big surprises to start the season.
With a win, West Ham can put a four-point gap between themselves and Man Utd, who saw their most recent game postponed due to positive Covid tests.
From captain to outcast...
The Gunners announced on Tuesday that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been stripped of the captain's armband after his latest disciplinary breach.
Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts took a look at what's gone wrong for the star forward, and what's next for the club amid this recent decision.
GOAL PALACE
Just two minutes into the match, Palace are in the lead!
Wilfred Zaha with the goal, as Palace have surged in front at home against Southampton
ICYMI: Burnley vs Watford called off
If you haven't yet seen, one of today's matches was called off due to positive coronavirus tests in the Watford team.
Those positive tests forced the Premier League to cancel today's clash between Watford and Burnley, making it the third recent match to be postponed due to the coronavirus.
Team news: Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Team news: Brighton vs Wolves
Team news: Arsenal vs West Ham
Welcome to today's Matchday Blog!
Hey all, and welcome back for another busy day of games today across Europe!
Wednesday's action is headlined by games in the Premier League, with Arsenal taking on West Ham in the main event of the day. Elsewhere, Southampton are set to face Crystal Palace while Brighton take on Wolves.
There are also some big games in Germany, with Dortmund taking on Greuther Furth and RB Leipzig facing Augsburg.
So take a seat, strap in and lets get started for what should be a fun evening of football!