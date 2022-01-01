Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

Join GOAL for live updates across a busy Saturday of matches, with eight games taking place in the Premier League, including Man City vs Tottenham

There's a storm comin'

2022-02-19T12:16:00.000Z

West Ham v Newcastle

If you happen to live anywhere in the United Kingdom or northwestern Europe, you may have noticed the weather has been particularly frightful in recent days.

The one-two punch of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice has already played havoc with some clubs - Manchester City had to be diverted on their flight home from their Champions League win over Sporting CP - but so far, it hasn't hit football too hard at the top.

Right now, no games have been postponed in the Premier League - but you can read the latest developments right here.

ASM absence spells danger for Magpies

2022-02-19T12:12:00.000Z

West Ham v Newcastle

One in, one out

2022-02-19T12:08:00.000Z

West Ham v Newcastle

So, Kurt Zouma is back after he was ruled out through illness at short notice last time out for the Hammers, amid the continued fallout of his pet abuse.

But as he makes his return, Allan Saint-Maximin is out for the Magpies, reportedly through injury.

In thee wake of Kieran Trippier's potentially season-ending foot operation, it's a blow Eddie Howe does not need.

Today's order of play

2022-02-19T12:02:00.000Z

There's a whopping eight - eight! - games in the Premier League today, though arguably the pick of the bunch - a resumption of the old Manchester United-Leeds United battle - will wait for tomorrow. But what we do have is still enough to thrill.

Newcastle will look to continue their climb from the relegation fight against West Ham, Arsenal will look to avoid another red card against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool will both aim to bolster their fading title hopes and Manchester City can put another nail in the coffin of this race against Tottenham.

Plus, we've got feature games from Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1, with Atletico Madrid, Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in action!

Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: West Ham v Newcastle
1500: Arsenal v Brentford
1500: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
1500: Liverpool v Norwich
1515: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
1730: Manchester City v Tottenham
1945: Salernitana v Milan
2000: Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Alaves

(All times GMT)

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-19T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

How good is it to have European football back, right? We've been served up some slam-dunk fixtures from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League over the last few days.

Now, it's back over to domestic competition to serve up the thrills and spills - and do we have a crackerjack lineup for you today.

Strap in, sit back - and get ready to soak it all in.

