Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

West Ham v Newcastle

If you happen to live anywhere in the United Kingdom or northwestern Europe, you may have noticed the weather has been particularly frightful in recent days.

The one-two punch of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice has already played havoc with some clubs - Manchester City had to be diverted on their flight home from their Champions League win over Sporting CP - but so far, it hasn't hit football too hard at the top.

Right now, no games have been postponed in the Premier League - but you can read the latest developments right here.