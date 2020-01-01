Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai City - Vignesh, Le Fondre on target as Islanders remain atop

FULL-TIME
2020-12-20T13:25:40Z
ISL
90' - Five minutes added
2020-12-20T13:19:50Z
It just hasn't worked out for Hyderabad in the second half. Can they turn it around in added time? Looks unlikely.
84' - Liston dives
2020-12-20T13:12:43Z
Liston dribbles into the box from the left flank and is nudged by Rakip but tries to goes down dramatically inside the box. The result is a yellow card for simulation.
78' - Lovely Le Fondre!
2020-12-20T13:07:00Z
Adam Le Fondre masterclass on show in Goa tonight. He lets the ball roll past his marker and bamboozles him with a clever turn down the right flank. He does not have the pace to beat the full-back so pulls the ball back and passes it to Goddard. He then makes a well-timed run into the box to receive Goddard's return and then attempts a chip over Subrata that hits the side-netting. Fantastic centre-forward play.
75' - Cooling break
2020-12-20T13:04:12Z
The cooling break comes art the right time for Hyderabad. They have not been impressive after the break and has also conceded in a silly manner. They have 15 minutes to pick themselves up and salvage a point from this game. Mumbai, with their dominance on the ball, are not making it easier.
69' - Liston vs Vignesh
2020-12-20T12:57:20Z
Liston gets the ball on the right and tries to dribble into the box. His footwork is too much for Vignesh who comprehend and the defender commits a foul just outside the box. Phew.
67' - Nearly a third
2020-12-20T12:55:06Z
Borges launches a quick counter with a simple pass to Bipin who takes the ball forward down the left flank and plays a low cross into the box where there is nobody to convert.
64' - Hyderabad have a mountain to climb
2020-12-20T12:54:05Z
25 minutes to go and Hyderabad have it all to do. The first goal may have been a stunner but the second goal was an early Christmas present for Le Fondre by Onaindia.
59' - ADAM LE FONDRE STRIKES!
2020-12-20T12:47:40Z
Hyderabad 0-2 Mumbai CityOnaindia plays a poor backheel pass in an attempt to get the ball away from the corner flag and gifts the ball to Borges. The midfielder quickly finds Le Fondre inside the box who pulls off a delightful first touch to make space for a shot and unleashes a low shot that beats the keeper!
53' - Liston comes on.
2020-12-20T12:41:42Z
Liston Colaco has beem impressive with his cameos this season. He registered a brilliant assist against East Bengal. He replaces Nikhil as Hyderabad chase the game.
50' - No luck for Hyderabad
2020-12-20T12:37:06Z
Mumbai City scored from the only shot on target in the first half. Strictly in terms of goalmouth action, the game cannot get worse for Hyderabad. There have been promising signs for Hyderabad in the first half.
SECOND-HALF
2020-12-20T12:33:57Z
Hyderabad 0-1 Mumbai CityLe Fondre gets the second half underway for Mumbai City!
HALF-TIME
2020-12-20T12:19:05Z
Hyderabad 0-1 Mumbai CityA close contest for most parts but Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's fantastic strike has given the Islanders the lead at the break.
44' - BIG MISS!
2020-12-20T12:15:23Z
What a chance for Hyderabad! Santana feeds the ball down the right for Mishra who plays a magnificent ball into the box. Yasir tries to get on the end of the cross and heads it wide! Big miss.
38' - VIGNESH SCORES A STUNNER!
2020-12-20T12:09:24Z
Hyderabad 0-1 Mumbai City
A brilliant move by Mumbai City and a stunning goal by Vignesh to break the deadlock!
Jahouh switches play from the right to left, Bipin flicks the ball first-time into the box and into the path of a Vignesh who makes a good run into the box. The defender volleys the ball into the top corner of the net to score his first career goal.
35' - Misplaces passes
2020-12-20T12:06:20Z
The teams are now locked in a contest to lose the ball in the best way possible. Jahouh plays a simple ball to Goddard who takes his eye off the ball and as a result, gifts possession to the opposition. Rai gets it on the right. He cuts in and sends a poor effort out of play.
30' - Fall clears!
2020-12-20T12:01:34Z
Narzary picks up a loose ball near the corner flag on the left flank and delivers a dangerous ball into the box which Fall slices clear!
Fun Fact
2020-12-20T12:00:11Z
Despite the positive start to the game by both teams, the goalkeepers are yet to be tested. Zero shots on target in the game so far.
21' - Close contest
2020-12-20T11:52:56Z
Mumbai try to work the ball into the box from the right flank and Narzary catches Jahouh as the midfielder tries to go past the forward. Mumbai are awarded a free-kick. The ball into the box is cleared for a corner. And the corner is also cleared!
18' - Yellow for Aridane
2020-12-20T11:48:46Z
Hyderabad's Santana fouls Mumbai's Santana as the striker tries to nick the ball off the defender and the referee pulls out the card.
15' - Heads wide but offside
2020-12-20T11:41:46Z
Mumbai City are getting a lot of joy down the right flank (Hyderabad's left). Bipin delivers another dangerous ball into the box to the far post which Borges heads back into the centre for Fall who heads the ball wide! Fortunately for the defender, the linesman raises the flag. Don't mock him for that miss, please.
10' - Hyderabad again
2020-12-20T11:40:52Z
Mishra picks up the ball and launches a brilliant solo dribble into the box, skipping past multiple challenges. He earns a corner after the defence nicks the ball off his feet and clears. The corner delivery into the box is headed clear.
8' - Chance for Hyderabad
2020-12-20T11:39:46Z
Hyderabad threaten for the first time with an attack down the left. Aridance plays Yasir in behind the Mumbai defence but tries a cutback straight to an opponent.
Mumbai City aggressive
2020-12-20T11:36:34Z
Mumbai City have already started knocking on the doors. Ahmed Jahouh is influential with his passing from the deep. Their latest foray forward sees Bipin Singh receive the ball on the left flank and deliver a dangerous cross into the centre of the box but Le Fondre fails to direct it towards goal.
KICK-OFF!
2020-12-20T11:31:46Z
Hyderabad 0-0 Mumbai CityHyderabad, in yellow, get the game underway...
Super Santana for Hyderabad
2020-12-20T11:24:21Z
Hyderabad are up against the table-toppers today but they will have gained confidence from their 3-2 victory against East Bengal. Aridane Santana looked to be in excellent touch in the final third and Liston Colaco also impressed with a splendid assist for Halicharan Narzary's goal.
Hugo Boumous out
2020-12-20T11:23:09Z
Hugo Boumous was initially picked to play today but is now off the teamsheet, due to an injury (abductor strain). Cy Goddard comes in.
No two-striker experiement for Mumbai
2020-12-20T11:19:31Z
Mumbai City battled a 10-man Jamshedpur in their last game and failed to secure a win. It was a match they should have won, given they had an advantage for over an hour. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a goal in that game but also missed several chances and looked rusty in front of goal. He is on the bench for today's game as Lobera has opted not to persist with the two-striker experiment and has decided to go with Adam Le Fondre up front.
Team news!
2020-12-20T11:11:13Z
Hyderabad FC 🆚 Mumbai City - Team news IN!#ISL #HFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/bICRGN9YTZ— Goal India (@Goal_India) December 20, 2020
Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
2020-12-20T11:10:05Z
Promises to be fun!Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City are slowly getting into their rhythm and Hyderabad have impressed under their head coach Manuel Marquez! Both sides like to have the ball at their feet and that's what makes this tie exciting.