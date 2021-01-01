BFC have a superior H2H record
Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have faced each other seven times in the ISL out of which the Blues have won five games and the Yello Army have won once. One match ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off, Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in December.
Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI
Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar and Udanta Singh come into the Bengaluru lineup replacing Pratik Chaudhary, Dimas Delgado, Haramanjot Khabra and Kristian Opseth.
Three changes in the KBFC lineup
Debutant Juande, Denechandram Meeitei and Rahul KP replace Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro and Facundo Pereyra in the Kerala Blasters lineup.
Team news!
Juande starts for Kerala
Juande starts for Kerala

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru - Team News!
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.