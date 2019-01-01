Willian wants to stay at Chelsea
Willian has clarified his Chelsea future after his winning goal helped the Blues to a 2-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
The Brazilian struck shortly after half time to restore Chelsea’s lead after Ciaran Clarke’s goal had cancelled out Pedro’s opener.
The result helped Chelsea to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League, and afterwards Willian was at pains to reassure fans that he sees his future in west London amidst speculation he could leave in January.
Bookmakers pay out on Solskjaer manager bets
Bookmaker Paddy Power has decided to pay out on bets that Ole Gunner Solskjaer will become the next permanent manager of Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
Solskjaer has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Old Trafford, winning his first six games in charge since Jose Mourinho was shown the door.
And after beating Mauricio Pochettino, a potential rival for the role, and Spurs a Paddy Power spokesman signalled: “We’re so confident that Ole’s Gunnar stay, we’ve decided to pay out on him being appointed permanent Manchester United manager."
Emery wants Ozil out of Arsenal in January
Manager has lost faith in his star's impact
Unai Emery is keen to see Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal in order to free up transfer resources in January, claims the Daily Mail.
Ozil has fallen out of favour this season under Emery and was left out of the Gunners' squad for Saturday's loss to West Ham.
And those in charge at the Emirates understand that the manager has lost faith in his playmaker and wants him out before the end of the month.
Man City face battle for De Jong signing
Manchester City wil have to fight off competition from Barcelona and PSG if they wish to land Frenkie de Jong, according to the Telegraph.
Pep Guardiola is keen to land the Ajax man as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the middle of the pitch.
England hopeful Coady to sign new Wolves contract
Wolves captain Conor Coady is set to extend his stay at the Premier League club, reports the Telegraph.
The 25-year-old defender has appeared on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate, who watched him from the stands in Wolves' FA Cup clash against Liverpool.
Now his club want to tie him to a fresh deal, with his current contract set to expire in two years.
Everton not interested in selling Gueye
Idrissa Gana Gueye has been told by Everton that they do not wish to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Daily Mail.
Gueye, 29, has emerged as a target for the Ligue 1 leaders, who would be prepared to pay up to £30 million for his services.
But Everton see the midfielder as indispensable to their plans, and will dismiss PSG's overtures.