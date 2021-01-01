Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC LIVE: Follow ISL in real time

Follow live commentary of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC here

ISL

Half-time

2021-01-24T12:18:46Z

It remains deadlock at half-time as Jamshedpur 0-0 Hyderbad FC fail to score even though both the sides played good football and created plenty of opportunities 

41 - Eze hits the post

2021-01-24T12:12:29Z

Better delivery from Monroy as the ball lands in space for Eze who hits a header and the ball hits the post 

39 - Waste of a corner

2021-01-24T12:10:44Z

Poorly taken corner by Jamshedpur FC as Monroy's delivery goes all the way with Hartley chasing it but fails to get a hold off it

36 - Free kick for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-24T12:07:26Z

Poor from Monroy as he nudges Chianese with the ball in his feet and brings him down at the edge of box. But the free-kick is poorly taken by Yasir as it rises above the crossbar

32 - Chance missed by Chianese

2021-01-24T12:04:01Z

Chianese receieves the ball inside the box and pulls the trigger as it takes a deflection off Eze and bounces above the crossbar

28 - Good positioning from Kattimani

2021-01-24T11:59:37Z

Jamshedpur FC switch flank as the ball is passed to Doungel in the right flank and he looks to whip it in but Kattimani does well to collect it. Cooling break taken! 

2021-01-24T11:55:09Z

22 - Good block from Hartley

Brilliant through ball for Chianese on the left flank as he dribbles inside the box, in space, and then pulls the trigger but Hartley blocks his shot with a full stretch 

22 - Hitesh Sharma booked

2021-01-24T11:53:33Z

Hitesh Sharma booked for a mis-control as he run behind Farukh Choudhary and brings him down while trying to win the ball

20 - Hits the post

2021-01-24T11:51:29Z

Halicharan makes a brilliant solo run from the left flank, his pace is causing trouble for the opposition defender, as he then pulls the trigger and Rehenesh dives to get a hand to it as the ball hits the post 

16 - Akash Mishra clears off the danger

2021-01-24T11:47:44Z

Jamshedpur FC look to build up through right flank as Choudhary interlinks with Mobashir then the latter strides forward for a cross but Mishra stretches his foot to clear off the danger

11 - Pressure from Hitesh

2021-01-24T11:42:52Z

Jamshedpur FC getting themselves in all sorts of trouble as Hitesh was looking to press him and win possession but the defender does well to hold on to the ball

8 - Good save from Rehenesh

2021-01-24T11:40:04Z

Lovely through ball from Hitesh to find Arindane in space as he takes a shot but Rehenesh charges forward to nudge away the danger

7 - Brilliant play from Yasir

2021-01-24T11:38:45Z

Brilliant play from Mohammad Yasir in the centre as he control the ball and looks to distribute on the right flank but his pass is a bit too heavy 

4 - Corner for Jamshedpur FC

2021-01-24T11:35:12Z

Doungel collects the ball on the right flank and then makes a cheeky turn to run serve a cross but Mishra stretches his legs and conceads a corner

1 - Hyderabad FC on the attack

2021-01-24T11:32:55Z

Chinanese collects the ball in the centre and makes a solo run towards the box as he beats the Jamshedpur FC defender but is then blocked in his stride

Kick-Off!

2021-01-24T11:30:53Z

Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at the Tilak Maidan Stadium

Hyderabad FC XI

2021-01-24T10:59:39Z

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Roland Alberg, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Joel Chianese.

Jamshedpur FC XI

2021-01-24T10:59:16Z

TP Rehenesh (GK), Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Seiminlen Doungel, Mohammad Mobashir, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary.

Welcome

2021-01-24T10:57:21Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC