Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Rafael Crivellaro who had picked up an injury in the last match against after being hacked down by Pronay Halder is missing this tie. Deepak Tangri replaces his skipper in the starting lineup as Thapa will take up the number 10 role. One good news for Chennaiyin is forward Esmael Goncalves or Isma as he is known as is back in the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.