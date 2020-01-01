Live Blog

Hyderabad 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can East Bengal pickup their first win of the season against Hyderabad?

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-15T13:59:15Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup

2020-12-15T13:40:58Z

Robbie Fowler too makes two changes in the East Bengal starting eleven from their last game against Jamshedpur. Debjit Majumder replaces injured Sankar Roy in goal and CK Vineeth comes in place of suspended Eugeneson Lyngdoh.

Two changes in Hyderabad lineup

2020-12-15T13:38:46Z

Manuel Marquez Roca makes two changes in the Hyderabad lineup which drew 1-1 against ATK Mohun Bagan last week. Aridane Santana and Mohammed Yasir replaces Souvik Chakraborty and Liston Colaco.

East Bengal subs

2020-12-15T13:18:09Z

Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.

Hyderabad subs

2020-12-15T13:16:50Z

Laxmikant Kattimani, Sahil Panwar, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Rohit Danu.

East Bengal starting XI

2020-12-15T13:14:53Z

CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Hyderabad starting XI

2020-12-15T13:13:08Z

Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.

Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).

2020-12-15T13:12:04Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.