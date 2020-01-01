ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru: David Williams stunner ends Blues’ unbeaten run

Full-time: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run comes to an end as they lose 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.
David Williams scored a scintillating goal in the 33rd minute of the match to secure important three points for the Kolkata club. The Australian received long ball on the left edge of the box and then cut in to the middle, going past Harmanjot Khabra and Pratik Choudhary before pulling the trigger. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had no chance of stopping the shot.
ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC remained in their respective second and third position on the league table after today's result. While the Mariners are tied on points with leaders Mumbai City (16), Bengaluru have 12 from seven outings.
Added time: 5 minutes.
90' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution.
86' Bengaluru - Substitution.
84' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution.
BFC unable to break ATKMB's defensive organisaton
76' Gurpreet makes a crucial save.
74' Cleiton comes close to equalise!
73' Mohun Bagan - Substitution
Krishna's attempts goes above the crossbar!
62' Cuadrat makes 3 changes!
61' Sunil Chhetri fails to connect a header!
54' Manvir fails to keep his shot on target.
51' Williams long-range shot goes wide!
46' Bengaluru FC - Substitution.
Second half kicks-off!
HALF-TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC.
ATK Mohun Bagan lead at half timeThe Green and Maroons are in front after the first 45 minutes and have completely dominated proceedings in this half.
Added time: 2 minutes.
ATK Mohun Bagan in the driver's seat.
33' Goalll! David Williams scores the opening goal.
Williams gives Mohun Bagan the lead.Oh my god! What a hit David Williams. The Australian forward cuts in from the left, goes past two Bengaluru players and takes a shot from the edge of the box which goes straight into the goal.
30' Cooling break.
26' ATK Mohun Bagan dominating.
22' Manvir comes close!
19' Paartalu's header on target.
16' Krishna comes close to scoring!
11' First chance for ATK Mohun Bagan.
6' David Williams' header goes above crossbar.
5' Free-kick to ATK Mohun Bagan.
KICK-OFF!
BFC unbeaten in their last two matches against MB
Old rivals meet again.
Three changes in Bengaluru XI, One in ATK Mohun Bagan
Carles Cuadrat makes three changes in the Bengaluru lineup from their last game. Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown comes in place Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam and Kristian Opseth. Bheke slots in the left-back position replacing Kuruniyan who is out of action with injury.
Antonio Habas, on the other hand, makes just one change in ATK Mohun Bagan's winning combination as Edu Garcia replaces Jayesh Rane at the centre of the park.
Team news!
Edu Garcia starts, Udanta back in starting XI.
