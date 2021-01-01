Live Blog

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters LIVE - Follow ISL in real-time

Goal's live coverage of the Indian Super League 2020-21 match between Hyderabad and Kerala Blasters...

Jordan Murray, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad
5 - Mishra clears

2021-02-16T14:04:47Z

From a simple ball into the box, Kone misses a straightforward header from the centre of the box and the ball hits the shoulder of full-back Mishra before he clears it. Blasters appeal for a penalty but it is not a handball. 

1 - Nearly!

2021-02-16T14:03:20Z

Sandaza chases a Kone backpass to Gomes and almost catches the keeper in possession! Gomes manages to get the ball out of his feet quickly and avoid an early blunder. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-16T14:01:09Z

Hyderabad 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Hyderabad get the game underway. They are the team in yellow today. Blasters are wearing their blue kit. 

Last time out...

2021-02-16T13:41:41Z

Aridane Santana scored an injury-time equaliser to pick up a point for Hyderabad in their last outing against East Bengal. Blasters conceded a goal when they were 2-1 ahead against Odisha in the second half and dropped points. 

Hyderabad's unbeaten run

2021-02-16T13:22:46Z

Hyderabad are unbeaten in their last nine matches. They have scored the second-most goals from open play and have also scored 16 goals in the 2nd half, also second-most by a team this season. 

Sahal misses out

2021-02-16T13:17:05Z

Sahal Abdul Samad was set to make his 50th ISL appearances for Kerala Blasters but he has not been included in the matchday squad, presumably due to an injury.  
Sahal Abdul Samad (1920x1080)
Kerala's records

2021-02-16T13:12:20Z

Kerala Blasters have the following unwanted records so far this season - the most number of penalties conceded (7), most goals conceded in the second half (18) and most points lost after scoring the first goal (18). They are still in the race for the playoffs (mathematically possible) but also heavily dependent on other teams' results. Both teams will want nothing less than a win tonight. 

Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters

2021-02-16T13:09:12Z

Recap

The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 2-0 result in favour of Kerala Blasters. Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray helped the Yellows blank the Nizams to pick up their first win of the season but they have only won two more games since then. 