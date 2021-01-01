Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

41 - Good save!
2021-01-19T14:43:17Z
Another bit of good play from Hyderabad FC as the ball falls in space for Halicharan who goes inside the box to take a shot but Arshdeep charges in to keep it away
37 - Hyderabad hits the post
2021-01-19T14:39:08Z
Great work from Hyderabad FC on the right flank as Aridane passes the ball to Halicharan in space who is unmarked and goes for a shot but the ball hits the post.
35 - Continuous attack from Hyderabad FC
2021-01-19T14:37:00Z
Liston waits for support on the right and then passes the ball to Yasir who then lays the ball to the centre but the shot from the Hyderabad FC player is off target
29 - Corner for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-19T14:30:17Z
Liston finds Rai in support on the right flank as he makes an overlapping run and then dribbles the ball past the Odisha defenders to take a shot which goes outside the line after taking a hit off the opposition player
25 - Liston goes for the spectacular
2021-01-19T14:26:46Z
Once again space for Liston on the right flank as he looks to go for a long ranger but the ball lands way past the far post. Liston is quick to raise his arms in the air and apologise for the wayward attempt
22 - Chance for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-19T14:23:56Z
Cheeky play from Asish Rai as he throws in the ball and then gets it back to run past the Odisha defenders and then lays the ball for Aridane in space who hits it into the save gloves off Asrshdeep Singh
16 - Hyderabad FC on the attack
2021-01-19T14:18:29Z
Hyderabad FC looking to attack again from the right flank as Asish Rain finds himself in space and whips the ball to the centre but his target man fails to make the most of it
12 - GOAL!
2021-01-19T14:13:42Z
Hyderabad FC take lead. Colaco once again uses his space to run past the Odisha FC defenders and lays the ball for Halicharan who comes steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net
8 - Liston on the run
2021-01-19T14:10:20Z
Brilliantly headed ball to find Liston on the right flank but a bit too heavy as the Odisha FC defender clears off the danger
7 - Throw in for Hyderabad FC
2021-01-19T14:08:26Z
Hyderabad FC happy to settle in possession as Akash Mishra takes the throw in and the ball fall for Chinglensana who backpasses it. Odisha FC forwards are trying to play the high pressing game
3 - First shot on target
2021-01-19T14:04:56Z
Mauricio has the first shot on the goal from the left flank, no power on it, as Kattimani holds on the ball easily
2 - Hyderabad FC on the attack
2021-01-19T14:03:17Z
Brilliant ball played to Liston Colaco in space on the right flank as he dribbles it inside the box to find Mohammad Yasit, unmarked, but he goes for a wayward shot from outside the box
Kick off!
2021-01-19T14:01:06Z
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling in a crucial match
2021-01-19T13:19:25Z
Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu
2021-01-19T13:18:58Z
Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.
Welcome to the live coverage
2021-01-19T13:17:15Z
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC