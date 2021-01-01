Live Blog

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow the live action between Hyderabad vs Odisha here....

ISL

41 - Good save!

2021-01-19T14:43:17Z

Another bit of good play from Hyderabad FC as the ball falls in space for Halicharan who goes inside the box to take a shot but Arshdeep charges in to keep it away

37 - Hyderabad hits the post

2021-01-19T14:39:08Z

Great work from Hyderabad FC on the right flank as Aridane passes the ball to Halicharan in space who is unmarked and goes for a shot but the ball hits the post. 

35 - Continuous attack from Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:37:00Z

Liston waits for support on the right and then passes the ball to Yasir who then lays the ball to the centre but the shot from the Hyderabad FC player is off target

29 - Corner for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:30:17Z

Liston finds Rai in support on the right flank as he makes an overlapping run and then dribbles the ball past the Odisha defenders to take a shot which goes outside the line after taking a hit off the opposition player

25 - Liston goes for the spectacular

2021-01-19T14:26:46Z

Once again space for Liston on the right flank as he looks to go for a long ranger but the ball lands way past the far post. Liston is quick to raise his arms in the air and apologise for the wayward attempt 

22 - Chance for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:23:56Z

Cheeky play from Asish Rai as he throws in the ball and then gets it back to run past the Odisha defenders and then lays the ball for Aridane in space who hits it into the save gloves off Asrshdeep Singh

16 - Hyderabad FC on the attack

2021-01-19T14:18:29Z

Hyderabad FC looking to attack again from the right flank as Asish Rain finds himself in space and whips the ball to the centre but his target man fails to make the most of it

12 - GOAL!

2021-01-19T14:13:42Z

Hyderabad FC take lead. Colaco once again uses his space to run past the Odisha FC defenders and lays the ball for Halicharan who comes steaming in to hit the ball at the back of net 

8 - Liston on the run

2021-01-19T14:10:20Z

Brilliantly headed ball to find Liston on the right flank but a bit too heavy as the Odisha FC defender clears off the danger

7 - Throw in for Hyderabad FC

2021-01-19T14:08:26Z

Hyderabad FC happy to settle in possession as Akash Mishra takes the throw in and the ball fall for Chinglensana who backpasses it. Odisha FC forwards are trying to play the high pressing game

3 - First shot on target

2021-01-19T14:04:56Z

Mauricio has the first shot on the goal from the left flank, no power on it, as Kattimani holds on the ball easily 

2 - Hyderabad FC on the attack

2021-01-19T14:03:17Z

Brilliant ball played to Liston Colaco in space on the right flank as he dribbles it inside the box to find Mohammad Yasit, unmarked, but he goes for a wayward shot from outside the box

Kick off!

2021-01-19T14:01:06Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling in a crucial match

2021-01-19T13:19:25Z

Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu

2021-01-19T13:18:58Z

Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.

Welcome to the live coverage

2021-01-19T13:17:15Z

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC