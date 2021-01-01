Hyderabad FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Aridane hands Nizams the lead

HALF-TIME!
2021-02-22T14:44:46Z
Hyderabad have the lead after the first 45 minutes despite being a man down. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
42' Liston's shot goes straight to Arindam
2021-02-22T14:42:44Z
Liston Colaco does extremely well to go past Tiri on the left flank and penetrates inside the box but his final shot goes straight to Arindam.
39' Williams fail to meet Krishna's pass
2021-02-22T14:40:01Z
From a quick counter-attack, Krishna receives a long ball on the right flank and sends a quality pass inside the box but Williams fails to meet the ball.
34' Krishna makes a solo run
2021-02-22T14:34:36Z
A poor backpass from Halicharan allows Krishna to win the ball near the centre line and the Fijian makes a solo run before going past a Hyderabad defender but he finally fails to control the ball.
Cooling break!
2021-02-22T14:30:53Z
A much-needed break an intense half-hour of football.
28' Ondaindia's header goes high
2021-02-22T14:29:07Z
Lluis Sastre sends in a free-kick from the right side and Onaindia connects a header from inside the box but the ball goes out of play.
24' A vital clearance by Kattimani
2021-02-22T14:24:18Z
Roy Krishna sends a long through ball for David Williams in between two defenders but Kattiman comes out of his line in time and clears the ball before Williams can reach.
20' Another chance for Krishna
2021-02-22T14:20:52Z
Subhasish Bose goes past Liston Colaco on the left flank and curls in a cross to which Krishna connects his head but once again the ball goes wide.
17' Krishna's header goes wide
2021-02-22T14:17:50Z
Javier Hernandez curls in a corner inside the box and Roy Krishna attempts a header but fails to keep the ball on target.
Hyderabad respond in style
2021-02-22T14:16:05Z
Minutes after going a man down, the Nizams have responded very strongly as they take the lead.
8' GOAL! Hyderabad FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-22T14:08:21Z
Aridane breaks the deadlockWow Hyderabad take the lead! A horrible misunderstanding between Pritam Kotal and Tiri allows Aridane to win a ball inside the box and the Nizams skipper finds the back of the net with a calm finish.
6' Herandez's free-kick goes high
2021-02-22T14:06:16Z
Javier Hernandez takes the resulting free-kick but it flies above the crossbar.
4' Red Card!
2021-02-22T14:04:42Z
Chinglensana Singh sent off for bringing down David Williams near the penalty box. Williams was one-on-one with the goalkeeper when he is fouled from behind by the Hyderabad central defender. Big blow to the Nizams.
3' Onaindia fails to meet Sastre's free-kick
2021-02-22T14:03:35Z
Lluis Sastre curls in an in-swinging free-kick inside the box but Odei Onaindia just about misses to connect his head to the ball as it goes out of play.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-22T14:00:26Z
Hyderabad get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.
Hyderabad's unbeaten streak
2021-02-22T13:27:44Z
Hyderabad too are amidst a terrific run of form. They haven't lost a single game in their last 10 matches and are on the back of a thumping 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters. But the Nizams need three points at any cost tonight or else their road to play-offs gets complicated.
ATK Mohun Bagan in red-hot form!
2021-02-22T13:24:46Z
The Mariners are on a five-match winning streak and have scored 13 goals in those five games. Another win tonight and they equal Bengaluru FC's record of six consecutive wins in an ISL season and also become the second Indian club after FC Goa to seal an AFC Champions League berth.
Habas makes one change
2021-02-22T13:17:30Z
Only one change in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup from their Kolkata derby triumph. Javier Hernandez replaces Marcelinho.
Three changes in the Hyderabad lineup
2021-02-22T13:16:21Z
Manuel Marquez makes three changes in Hyderabad XI. Nikhil Poojary, Lluis Sastre and Liston Colaco replace Asish Rai, Fran Sandaza and Hitesh Sharma.
Team news!
2021-02-22T13:15:40Z
Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Team news IN!
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-22T12:49:16Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.