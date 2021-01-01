Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Ramsey again
...there's another half-chance for Aaron Ramsey, who collects Gareth Bale's searching pass and fires in a shot from the edge of the box that deflects off a defender and very nearly falls into the path of Kieffer Moore, but Kasper Schmeichel is quick off his line to claim.
Bright start this by Wales.
Wales on top 🏴
Close!
Kasper Dolberg does well to skip away from Joe Morrell but sends a wild shot way off target and over the bar.
Minutes later, Gareth Bale cuts inside from the right and fires in a fizzing effort that swerves just wide of Kasper Schmeichel's right-hand post!
A warning for Denmark!
Bright start from both teams
There's a wonderful atmosphere inside the Johan Cruijff Arena, with both teams starting on the front foot.
Wales win an early corner that's lofted to the far post, but Jannik Vestergaard does well to head clear.
Kick-off ⏰
Eriksen tribute
Kick-off on the way
Two stirring renditions of the respective national anthems and we are good to go.
A reminder of the two teams:
Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.
Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.
Here come the teams...
A busy evening for Danny Ward?
59 - Only Italy (60) had more shots in the group stages of #EURO2020 than Denmark (59), while Wales faced more shots than any of the 16 sides to progress (also 59). Peppering. #WALDEN— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2021
Emotion driving Denmark on
It has been a hugely emotional few weeks for the Denmark players, who had to deal with the shock of team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during their opening group game against Finland.
Thankfully the Inter midfielder is recovering and the emotion of that day looks to have brought the squad closer together - culminating in that stunning 4-1 win against Russia that sealed their place in the knockout stages.
They will take some beating this evening.
Denmark fans making their voices heard
The #DEN fans are bringing the noise ahead of the Round of 16 clash in Amsterdam 👏— Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021
The atmosphere inside the stadium is going to be incredible 🏟#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/FVg8ApqCz6
'Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman'
Interim Wales manager Robert Page has warned anyone who may underestimate his side in the knockout stages.
Page also commended the team for expertly managing travel and Covid-19 precautions to this point, and he feels they can continue to exceed expectations behind star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.
"I’m really proud of the group and I’m looking forward to the last 16," Page said. "It’s phenomenal, the character we have in the changing room. Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman.
“It’s not been easy because we’ve had to go to Baku [to play Switzerland and Turkey], travel to Italy and now we’re going to Amsterdam.
“On paper, it seems like a great idea to have it all over Europe but logistically it is an absolute nightmare. And then you throw Covid into the mix as well."
Three changes for Wales 🏴 Two for Denmark 🇩🇰
Wales make three changes to the side beaten by Italy in their final group game last weekend.
Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore all return after being rested against Italy. Chris Gunter and Neco Williams drop to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his dismissal against the Italians.
Denmark make two changes to the team which beat Russia 4-1 in midweek. Wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen comes in Daniel Wass and forward Kasper Dolberg replaces Yusuff Poulsen.
Round of 16 ready 👊— Goal (@goal) June 26, 2021
The line-ups for #WAL 🆚 #DEN are in! 📋
Who wins? 🤔#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/8wf4VK25rv
Team news
Welcome back!
After a whole TWO DAYS without matches (how long did that feel?) Euro 2020 resumes with the first two quarter-finals.
Later on we will see Italy against Austria at Wembley. First, though, it's Wales versus Denmark.
It should be a cracker! 🔥