Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Scotland vs Czech Republic, Poland vs Slovakia, Spain vs Sweden updates, news and TV reaction

Live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps, TV reaction and more

Updated
Almost

2021-06-14T13:24:59Z

Cooper launches a long ball from back to front. Smart run from Dykes, but he can't pull a dipping pass out of the air as he stretches out a leg on the edge of the Czech box. 

Careless

2021-06-14T13:23:10Z

McTominay loses the ball midway inside his own half. Armstrong is on hand to help out. Solid from Robertson as he sees the ball behind, with the Scottish captain immediately calling for calm from those around him.

Bumps

2021-06-14T13:21:36Z

Christie does well to jink his way into the box from the right flank, only to then run into O'Donnell. Scotland get in a tangle and the opportunity fizzles out.

Taking no chances

2021-06-14T13:20:04Z

Hanley nods behind after finding himself facing his own goal. Corner is worked back to Jankto wide on the Czech left, but he fires a dangerous cross through the Scotland box and away for a throw on the other side.

Dictate the pace

2021-06-14T13:18:21Z

Scotland slow things down, playing along their defensive line. O'Donnell eventually decides to do direct, but fires an aimless ball down the middle. Scotland come again, with Dykes meeting a low cross from Robertson that he prods wide of the post.

Smart save

2021-06-14T13:16:23Z

Marshall forced to get down well to his right as Schick turns the ball goalwards from inside the box. Close enough to the Scotland keeper for him to push the effort behind comfortably enough. Hosts playing their way into trouble, though, with some loose passing.

Settling in

2021-06-14T13:15:16Z

Scotland have slowed a little, with the Czechs coming into the game more now. No goals in the opening 15 minutes, but plenty of passion on display.

 

Load the box

2021-06-14T13:12:39Z

Armstrong catches Darida a little late wide on the Czech right. Opportunity to load the box from a free-kick. Jantko swings a cross towards Marshall's back post, where Kalas is ghosting in, but the ball drifts behind.

Czechs break out

2021-06-14T13:11:23Z

Schick loops a header into the arms of Marshall as the Czechs show themselves as an attacking force for the first time. Comfortable for Scotland's veteran goalkeeper.

Keep the pace

2021-06-14T13:08:37Z

Can Scotland keep this up for 90 minutes? They are fired up and looking to play at 100mph. Difficult to see them being able to maintain that, but the cobwebs of 23 years of hurt are being blown away so far.

First sight of goal

2021-06-14T13:06:09Z

No surprise to find McGinn pushing well forward. He sees a close-range effort blocked, with Scotland keeping the pressure on to win a corner. Robertson's delivery from the right comes to a nothing.

Confident start

2021-06-14T13:05:07Z

Scotland looking to impose themselves in the opening exchanges, with plenty of possession seen so far. The Czechs are yet to find their feet and find themselves pushed back.

Scots on the front foot

2021-06-14T13:02:32Z

Robertson whips over a cross from the left than sails through the box. Collected on the opposite flank but no way through for Scotland. The hosts won't be sitting back.

Kick-off

2021-06-14T13:01:21Z

We're underway. The Hampden roar gets the hosts up and running. Will we get an early goal to really get things going?

Passion aplenty

2021-06-14T13:01:03Z

Scotland are ready!

 

Game time

2021-06-14T12:55:00Z

The players are out of the tunnel and we are almost ready for the off. Cracking atmosphere inside Hampden, with the home support ready to do their bit when it comes to being a 12th man.

Good omen

2021-06-14T12:50:00Z

Captain Fantastic

2021-06-14T12:40:00Z

Andy Robertson will be leading Scotland into battle, with the Liverpool full-back completing a meteoric rise by skippering his country at a major international tournament.

Goal has taken a closer look at how the Premier League and Champions League winner reached this point, and you can check out the full article here.

Czech them out

2021-06-14T12:35:00Z

The Czech Republic qualified automatically from their group, with a runner-up spot secured behind England.

They were crushed 4-0 by Italy in a pre-tournament friendly, but bounced back against Albania and have stuck with the same XI from that game.

A settled side and system should work in their favour as they seek to burst out of the blocks.

Key men

2021-06-14T12:30:00Z

John McGinn top scored for the Scots in qualifying, with the target found on seven occasions by the Aston Villa midfielder.

Andy Robertson's big game experience will be crucial at the back, with the Liverpool man needing to lead by example.

In midfield, Scott McTominay has been a key part of Manchester United's plans and now shoulders added responsibility with his country.

Australia-born striker Lyndon Dykes has two international goals to his name from 11 appearances, with Che Adams among those ready to step off the bench if Steve Clarke finds himself in need of added firepower.

Update on Tierney

2021-06-14T12:26:59Z

Steve Clarke says Kieran Tierney picked up a "little niggle" in training during the week and misses out as a result.

The Scotland boss is hopeful that the Arsenal man will be ready for a mouthwatering clash with England at Wembley on Friday.

Time to re-write history

2021-06-14T12:25:00Z

It has been 23 years since Scotland last graced a major international tournament - the 1998 World Cup - and even longer since they made it beyond a group stage - time to buck that trend!

Fanatical

2021-06-14T12:20:00Z

There will be 12,000 supporters in attendance today - expect them to make plenty of noise!

 

What's been said?

2021-06-14T12:15:00Z

Both sides are aware of the need to get off to a good start ahead of upcoming clashes with England and Croatia in Group D.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said: "The Czech Republic give us different problems to England and Croatia. The good thing for me is that no matter who I select, I expect them all to be fantastic for their country. As a manager or a coach, that’s a big thing that you can trust all your players."

His opposite number, Jaroslav Silhavy of the Czech Republic, has added: "We know what to expect – tough one-on-ones, a sturdy opponent with straight-forward counters – and we have to be fully focused for 90 minutes. We are not going to give up our attacking style, though you cannot expect us to apply high press for all 90 minutes. But [we want a] tactically good performance worthy of three points."

First look for Scots

2021-06-14T12:11:00Z

The players have been taking in the atmosphere prior to kick off...

 

Czech Republic team

2021-06-14T12:04:00Z

West Ham stars Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek earn starting berths...

Starting XI: Vaclik, Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Boril, Kral, Soucek, Masopust, Darida (C), Jankto, Schick.

Substitutes: Mandous, Kaderabek, Brabec, Barak, Holes, Krmencik, Sevcik, Zima, Hlozek, Vydra, Meteju, Pekhart.

Scotland team

2021-06-14T12:03:00Z

No Kieran Tierney, with the Arsenal defender seemingly missing out through injury...

Starting XI: Marshall, O'Donnell, Hendry, Hanley, Cooper, Robertson (C), McTominay, McGinn, Armstrong, Dykes, Christie.

Substitutes: Gordon, McLaughlin, McGregor, Adams, Taylor, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Gilmour, Forrest, McKenna.

Today's fixtures

2021-06-14T12:02:00Z

All of Monday's action

⚽️ Scotland vs Slovakia 
⏱  2pm BST (9am ET)
🏟. Hampden Park, Glasgow

⚽️ Poland vs Slovakia
⏱  5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟. Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

⚽️ Spain vs Sweden
⏱  8pm BST (5pm ET)
🏟. Estadio Olimpico de la Cartuja, Seville

Here are all of today's games across the world

Welcome to day four of Euro 2020!

2021-06-14T12:00:00Z

The big games keep on coming at Euro 2020, with Goal on hand to keep you across all of the action from this summer's festival of continental football.

Today sees Scotland open up their campaign, with Steve Clarke's side taking on the Czech Republic at 2pm BST (9am ET).

Robert Lewandowski and Poland will lock horns with Slovakia at 5pm (12pm), with another potential contender for the Golden Boot looking to burst out of the blocks.

Two-time winners Spain will bring the curtain down on Monday's schedule when facing Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden at 8pm (3pm).