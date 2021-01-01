Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

While tomorrow and Wednesday will provide quadruple delights with eight sides across two groups set to duke it out each day, it's a one-pot affair only to get us underway - but what an intriguing foursome it is.

It's Group A, where part-hosts Italy have already booked their spot in the last-16, and where Wales, Switzerland and Turkey all remain in with a shout of joining them.

Two titanic ties await, and for a spot of double jeopardy, both will kick off simultaneously. That means, live from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, it's:

Switzerland v Turkey (1700)

Italy v Wales (1700)

(All times BST)