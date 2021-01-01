Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Wales, Switzerland vs Turkey updates, news and TV reaction

Today's order of play
While tomorrow and Wednesday will provide quadruple delights with eight sides across two groups set to duke it out each day, it's a one-pot affair only to get us underway - but what an intriguing foursome it is.
It's Group A, where part-hosts Italy have already booked their spot in the last-16, and where Wales, Switzerland and Turkey all remain in with a shout of joining them.
Two titanic ties await, and for a spot of double jeopardy, both will kick off simultaneously. That means, live from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, it's:
Switzerland v Turkey (1700)
Italy v Wales (1700)
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!
Are you sitting comfortably? Good - because it's about to get a whole lot hotter for the two-dozen teams that make up the final round of the tournament's group stage.
Over the next four days, the best - or at least, two-thirds - will be separated from the rest as nations battle out for a spot in the knockout rounds - and by the end of Wednesday night, we'll know just who is still on the road to Wembley.
This isn't quite yet the back end of the matinee season - but for eight sides, it will be an early curtain call that beckons over the coming week.