Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

...then it may well be the side they succeeded as World Cup holders, looking to send their long-term boss off into the sunset on a high note.

Joachim Low took charge of Germany in 2006, transforming them into the finest side in global football, a status crowned by the triumph of Brazil 2014 - and then partially eviscerated by the group stage exit of Russia 2018, when they were chastened by Mexico and South Korea.

Now, Hansi Flick will replace him at the conclusion of this tournament, and the 61-year-old will undoubtedly leave a stirring legacy to be proud of it - but he won't want the final word to be something of a bum note.