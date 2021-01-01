Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Scotland, Sweden vs Slovakia, Croatia vs Czech Republic updates, news and TV reaction

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I don't think Slovakia will press as high as Spain did, and we will get to showcase other aspects of our game. The key will be settling into our own way of playing – we had too little of that against Spain. The other week we played Armenia, a side that also defend deeper, and played an excellent match offensively."

Stefan Tarkovic, Slovakia coach: "I told the players that victories such as the one over Poland should be enjoyed, but it is true that after five minutes of fame, comes 20 minutes of work. Always! We are looking forward to this one. We expect a tough match, and I think Sweden have more quality than Poland. This is a new challenge for us, but we believe we can enjoy more success."

