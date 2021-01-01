Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!

Two down, two through - and two to go. If this year's rearranged pan-continental tournament has taught us anything, it is that sporting drama can be found in every corner of the beautiful game - and now we're truly into the home straight.

Only five games and six teams remain before the curtain comes down at Wembley Stadium in just over a week - and by the end of today, those numbers will be trimmed to three and four respectively.

It's quarter-final day, in Baku and Rome, as a quartet of nations jostle to make history - and you wouldn't want to be anywhere else but soaking it all in.