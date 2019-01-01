Emiliano Sala: Grief grips family & friends over missing plane

Cardiff City Supporters Trust chairman Keith Morgan has released a statement on events.

“We know very little about Sala, but the fans were excited about him joining and the prospect of seeing him play. Football takes a back seat at times like this," he said.

“From my perspective I can say I’ve already been contacted by dozens of people from other supporters trusts to see how they can help. The football family gathers together at times like these.

“It’s a strange situation because Sala never played for Cardiff City. Tragically it seems the chance he would have had to do that has been taken from him.

“The club will pay tribute in time and I think the game with Arsenal next week will take place.

“We will liaise with the club as we have a close working relationship with Mehmet Dalman and Ken Choo over what will happen next.

“It’s just shock and very difficult to absorb at the moment.

“I’ve been a football fan all my life and I often tell my wife I love it more than her. But at times like this, football doesn’t matter at all. We are thinking of Sala and his family.

“We will try to contact FC Nantes because we don’t know much about him as a person or whether he has a family.

“They are what’s most important news. It’s just horrific and news like this makes you think about your priorities in life.”