Chennaiyin vs Odisha LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Chennaiyin look to get their first win at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim...

14 - Chance for Chhangte!

2021-01-10T11:45:29Z

Taylor gifts the ball to Thapa with a poor pass out from the back. The midfielder quickly finds Chhangte to his left who cuts in and attempts a strike with his fight foot. The shot flies just wide! 

9 - Diego offside

2021-01-10T11:41:34Z

Tratt tries to release Diego in behind the Chennaiyin defence who are persisting with a very high line in the early stages of this game. The Brazilian has been flagged offside before he continues to dribble into the box. 

5 - Fast start

2021-01-10T11:37:29Z

No real threat at either end but the teams have kept the ball moving quickly and there has been an intent to score goals. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-10T11:27:52Z

Chennaiyin 0-0 Odisha

The game is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, a venue at which Chennaiyin have never won a match. Can today be different? 

Dangerous Diego!

2021-01-10T11:23:51Z

A terrific hat-trick performance from Diego Mauricio helped Odisha beat Kerala Blasters win their first game of the season. More Brazilian flair tonight? 
Chennaiyin vs Odisha

2021-01-10T11:14:06Z

After a poor display in the 1-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad, Chennaiyin are up against Odisha recently picked up their first win of the season against Kerala Blasters. Neither team has had a great season so far and will be desperate to get three points in the bag. 