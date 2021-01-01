8' - Chhangte scores
2021-02-18T14:10:02Z
Chhangte scores to put Chenniayin FC in lead early. Sylvestr passes the ball inside the box to Chhangte from the right as the latter takes his time to create an extra yard and then hits the ball at the back of net
6' - Jerry carries the ball away from Chhangte
2021-02-18T14:08:11Z
Sylvestr wins the ball in the midfield as he finds Chhangte on the left flank. But it looks like there is a bit of misunderstanding as Jerry takes the ball away from his feet and runs down the flank but fails to make a cross
2' - Chennaiyin FC controlling possession
2021-02-18T14:04:10Z
CFC controlling possession in the early minutes. Rahim Ali plays a cross from the left flank but it is cut off by the Highlanders' defense
Kick-off!
2021-02-18T14:01:22Z
Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling at Bambolim
NorthEast United XI
2021-02-18T13:05:37Z
Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.
Chennaiyin FC XI
2021-02-18T13:05:12Z
Vishal Kaith (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Manuel Lanzarote, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr.
Chennaiyin vs NorthEast United
2021-02-18T12:54:28Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.