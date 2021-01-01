Live Blog

Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as the Marina Machans take on the Men of Steel in ISL clash...

Updated
Comments (0)
Jamshedpur Chennaiyin FC Isma Goncalves
ISL

Must-win game for both teams

2021-02-10T13:12:40Z

Both Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur have to win this tie to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot. The Men of Steel have 18 points from 16 games while Chennaiyin have 17 points from 16 matches.

Four changes in the JFC lineup

2021-02-10T13:10:48Z

Owen Coyle makes four changes in the Jamshedpur XI which lost to East Bengal in their last match. Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela and David Grande replace Narender, Mobashir Rahman, Nick Fitzgerald and suspended Nerijus Valskis.

Two changes in the CFC lineup

2021-02-10T13:09:09Z

Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Chhuantea Fanai and Germanpreet Singh replace Jerry Lalrinzuala and Anirudh Thapa.

Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur

2021-02-10T12:04:14Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.