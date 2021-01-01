Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The Marina Machans and the Red and Golds had played out an exciting 2-2 draw the last time they met....

Updated
Comments()
Matti Steinmann scores for East Bengal vs Chennaiyin
ISL

Battle of the midfields!

2021-01-18T14:13:46Z

The match has got off to a scrappy start as neither teams are able to penetrate much in their attacking thirds. They are battling it out at the centre of the park.

East Bengal commanding proceedings

2021-01-18T14:09:33Z

The Red and Golds look to be the dominant side in the early stages of the match.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-18T14:00:05Z

East Bengal get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Bright, Pilkington and Maghoma starts together

2021-01-18T13:43:21Z

The three star attackers of East Bengal are starting together for the first time this season. Will we see a goal fest from East Bengal? All eyes will be on the trio.

An exciting match on the cards

2021-01-18T13:41:24Z

Both teams will be eyeing three points tonight. A win can take Chennaiyin to the top four on the league table while three points will help East Bengal take a major leap on the league table for the first time this season.

Robbie Fowler makes three changes

2021-01-18T13:16:53Z

The East Bengal lineup sees three changes from their last match. Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri and Surchandra Singh come in place of Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh and Rana Gharami.

One change in Chennaiyin lineup

2021-01-18T13:15:59Z

Csaba Laszlo makes one change in the Chennaiyin lineup which defeated Odisha in their last game. Edwin Vanspaul replaces Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.