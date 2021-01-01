Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Villarreal vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Juventus, Barcelona & Bayern also in action

Join us for live commentary coverage of the fifth round of group-stage matches in Europe's premier club competition

Updated
Comments (0)
Ronaldo Manchester United 2021
Getty

Ronaldo sets another record

2021-11-23T19:33:54.509Z

GOAL! Villarreal 0-1 Man Utd

2021-11-23T19:31:33.057Z

Ronaldo puts the visitors ahead

Manchester United have gone ahead against Villarreal!

It's Cristiano Ronaldo who gets the goal.

Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli passes it out, but United press high and Fred's challenge sends it bouncing into Ronaldo's path and the star player applies a fine finish to put his side in control.

GOAL: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern Munich

2021-11-23T19:20:15.611Z

Denys Garmash has just pulled one back for the hosts.

The ball from Viktor Tsygankov came into the Bayern box and Garmash was there to smash past Neuer.

What a save by De Gea!

2021-11-23T19:11:08.000Z

De Gea has just pulled off an excellent save to deny Villarreal.

The ball bounced to Manu Trigueros and he fires towards the bottom corner and through the legs of Harry Maguire.

But De Gea manages to palm it away to ensure the score remains 0-0.

Man Utd defending well but tame up front

2021-11-23T18:44:36.000Z

Gomez comes close for Villarreal

2021-11-23T18:37:44.176Z

A close call for Manchester United as Moi Gomez evaded Scott McTominay on the edge of the box and fired towards goal.

But his attempt was blocked by Harry Maguire and went just wide of the post.

Villarreal were unable to make anything of the resultant corner.

GOAL! Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Bayern Munich

2021-11-23T18:32:18.651Z

Kingsley Coman has doubled Bayern's lead!

He took on a pass from Corentin Tolisso and set up a shot, sending the ball flying in off the post.

Ronaldo hits the wall with a free-kick

2021-11-23T18:28:03.273Z

Just moments after Ronaldo got United's first attempt on goal with a header that was easily saved, the Portugal star looked capable of threatening with a free-kick on the edge of the box.

His effort merely smacked the wall but Ronaldo was looking to create danger immediately afterwards with a run across the defence, but he was unable to link up with any of his team-mates to make something of it.

Lewandowski makes history with Bayern goal

2021-11-23T18:11:38.666Z

That's a new record for Lewandowski! He has netted in nine games in a row for the second time.

GOAL! Dynamo 0-1 Bayern

2021-11-23T18:02:40.278Z

Robert Lewandowski has given Bayern the lead with a stunning bicycle kick.

Kyiv defender Ilya Zabarnyi blocked the ball inside the six-yard box but he ended up inadvertently teeing it up for the Polish striker who jumped up and blasted it into the net.

Man Utd fans show Solskjaer some love

2021-11-23T17:59:58.790Z

Kick-off

2021-11-23T17:56:40.016Z

We are underway in the two early matches in the Champions League after that delay in Spain.

Man Utd are looking for three points in Villarreal, while Dynamo Kyiv are trying to upset Bayern Munich in Ukraine.

Delay in kick off between Villarreal and Man Utd

2021-11-23T17:47:18.470Z

Kick-off in Spain is yet to get going because of a problem with the communication devices for the referee and his assistants.

The officials are trying to get the issue sorted out.

Who is playing tonight?

2021-11-23T17:22:08.000Z

Groups E, F, G and H are all in action this evening, with Villarreal vs Manchester United and Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich getting underway early.

The Red Devils will progress if they win or if both matches in their group are draws, whereas Bayern are already through to the next round but will secure first place with a tie.

Afterwards, we will have Barcelona looking to book their place in the next round with a win against Benfica, but the Portuguese giants are just two points behind and fighting for a chance to progress.

Juventus are looking to secure first place by avoiding defeat to Chelsea, who can ensure they will qualify if they pick up a draw or if Zenit fail to beat Malmo.

Sevilla are clinging on to a place in Europe as they take on Wolfsburg, while Red Bull Salzburg know a win against Lille will see them go through.

And for the remaining tie in Group F, Atalanta and Young Boys both need a win to have a chance of reaching the last-16.

Memphis Depay Barcelona 2021-22
Getty Images

Team news: Villarreal vs Man Utd

2021-11-23T16:36:07.369Z

Bruno Fernandes dropped by interim coach Michael Carrick, while Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-23T16:31:11.038Z

Week 5 of the group stage begins

The penultimate round of the Champions League group stage is here!

Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another evening of exciting matches with a lot at stake.