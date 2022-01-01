Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Madrid v PSG

Real Madrid remain the undisputed historical kings of Europe, and as recently as 2018, their hold on the Champions League remained fearsome. But they've been missing for three finals on the trot and despite their hopes in La Liga, they enter this match far from the favourites.

Against them stands Paris Saint-Germain, spearheaded by two men at opposite ends of their careers and with a Brazilian sandwiched in-between. Kylian Mbappe looks all but set to be the new hero of Santiago Bernabeu next term - but alongside Los Blancos' most famous enermy Lionel Messi, he'll hope to send them packing today.

Throw in Neymar, and it is an absolutely fearsome side that Mauricio Pochettino has up front. In the Spanish capital, will that be enough?