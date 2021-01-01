Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Everton at the weekend, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into the side.

There's still no Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, with Phil Foden joining them on the sidelines.

PSG start with their blockbuster front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with the aforementioned Ramos on the bench.