Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

Team news: Man City v PSG
Manchester City make three changes from the side that beat Everton at the weekend, with Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into the side.
There's still no Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish, with Phil Foden joining them on the sidelines.
PSG start with their blockbuster front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with the aforementioned Ramos on the bench.
Your City XI to face PSG! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 24, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Zinchenko, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Laporte, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Hg7235LqbM
🆗👊 La composition 🆚 @ManCity #UCL | #MCIPSG pic.twitter.com/YQzDGVwjx5— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 24, 2021
Ramos on bench for PSG
Now for some team news and it could be a significant night for Sergio Ramos, who could finally make his PSG debut.
The Spaniard has been named on the bench for tonight's game against Manchester City.
Sergio Ramos is named on the bench for PSG 👀 pic.twitter.com/z4N00ShrOG— GOAL (@goal) November 24, 2021
What's coming up?
There are two matches already underway. Besiktas lead Ajax 1-0 in Group C at the start of the second half, while in Group D it's goalless between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk.
The other matches taking place tonight are:
Group A
Club Bruges v RB Leipzig
Man City v PSG
Group B
Atletico Madrid v Milan
Liverpool v Porto
Group C
Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund
Group D
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff Tiraspol v Real Madrid
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We are well and truly at the business end of the Champions League group stage.
Ten of the 16 knockout stages are still up for grabs as the penultimate round of matches continues.
Stick with GOAL for all the updates from what should be another thrilling evening of matches across the continent.