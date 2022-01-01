Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

GOAL brings you live updates from the first leg of the last-16 Champions League ties featuring Inter vs Liverpool and Salzburg vs Bayern

Updated
Diogo Jota Liverpool 2021-22
Mo don't miss

2022-02-16T19:20:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

Can Elliott bring glory as young gun?

2022-02-16T19:10:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

If a European star is to be born, how about Harvey Elliott? The youngster has worked his way back from injury in recent weeks - and it barely looks like he's been away.

There's no rust on the teenager and he makes history by slipping into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI today.

Also one to watch out for? Luis Diaz, who has also enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Premier League, and at least gets to play some European football too after picking Anfield.

Old haunts

2022-02-16T19:05:00.000Z

Inter v Liverpool

We don't need to mention Liverpool's history when it comes to Milan, particularly the red side of the Italian city - but they've got their fair share of success stories against the blue faction too.

Who remembers Fernando Torres, in arguably his finest hour for the club, way back in 2008?

Could another player write their star the same way tonight at San Siro?

About last night...

2022-02-16T18:55:00.000Z

We may be in store for a cracking run of action again - but who has actually caught their breath from yesterday?

Manchester City were favourites to win the Champions League last term before they conked out at the last hurdle - but their savage runout against Sporting suggests they'll be heading to the final once more.

But if that didn't deliver the drama for you, surely Paris Saint Germain's late winner against Real Madrid did. With Lionel Messi have already fluffed a penalty, Kylian Mbappe - soon to join Los Blancos himself, perhaps - snatched victory in injury-time for the hosts.

Will we get any such heroics today?

Kylian Mbappe 15022022
Today's order of play

2022-02-16T18:48:00.000Z

We may only have two games on the docket - but boy, what a pair of games they are to have.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the last three winners of this trophy, champions in 2019 and 2020 respectively, before Chelsea dethroned the latter last term.

Both are no slouch when it comes to a bit of European history - but both, particularly the Reds, will have to overcome major hurdles away from home today in order to progress. The fixtures are:

2000: Inter v Liverpool
2000: Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

(All times GMT)

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Champions
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-16T18:45:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

One of those European nights, eh? We've missed you dearly - but it's official, the UEFA Champions League is back up and running once more!

Yesterday saw double-delights for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain - and now, it's the turn of four more continental heavyweights to put their best foot forward for the quarter-finals.

Strap yourselves in!