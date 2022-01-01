Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid, Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid, Champions League 2021-22
Can the clean sheet specialists do it against Real Madrid?

2022-04-06T18:30:27.000Z

Pulisic starts for Chelsea

2022-04-06T18:06:59.122Z

The American is back in the lineup as Chelsea face Real Madrid.

A reminder of what he did when these two teams faced off last season:

Davies is BACK!

2022-04-06T18:02:13.159Z

It's been months since we've seen Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian star is officially back.

Davies has been out of action due to a heart issue but, after recently being cleared, the Bayern defender is back in the starting XI.

Welcome!

2022-04-06T17:54:25.047Z

Hello all, and welcome to today's coverage of the Champions League.

We've got two big ones on the schedule today, with a clash of heavyweights serving as the headliner.

Last season's winners, Chelsea, are set to face the kings of the competition in Real Madrid, as Stamford Brige hosts Karim Benzema and co. in what should be a tasty quarter-final clash.

In the the other match, Bayern Munich will look to solidify their spot as one of the favourites against underdog Villarreal, who will have hopes of putting together a massive upset against the German giants.

So sit back, strap in and follow along as we have you covered throughout today's Champions League matches.