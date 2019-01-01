Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't care who his side gets in the quarter-final of the .

"We don't really mind who we play because it's going to be a tough game and if you're going to get to the final and win it, you have to beat everyone anyway," said Solskjaer.

The Red Devils boss is also impressed by the fact that there are SIX Premier League teams remaining across the two UEFA tournaments.

"It says a lot about the quality [of the league]," added the Norwegian.

"And it's not like any of us have had easy teams to play against. Dortmund, Munich and PSG, have been beaten so it's a testament to the Premier League."