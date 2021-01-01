ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United: LIVE updates from the ISL semi-final

5 - CHANCE AGAIN!
2021-03-09T14:12:16Z
Bagan have started the game well and already has found a rhythm to their attack. Williams gets to a Javier delivery into the box but heads the ball over the bar despite being unmarked!
3 - CHANCE!
2021-03-09T14:05:16Z
The defenders backed off Javier Hernandez who used the space in front of him to strike the ball towards the goal. The effort hits the post!
KICK-OFF!
2021-03-09T14:02:43Z
Bagan 0-0 NorthEastATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United have won one game in the three meetings so far in ISL. The winner of today's game will face Mumbai City in the final of the seventh season of the ISL. Let's GO!
Roy Krishna remains the 'Danger Man'
2021-03-09T13:59:42Z
Roy Krisha has 14 goals and 8 assists to his name in 21 matches and remains the key player for Habas' men. Can he fire the Mariners into the final today?
Team news!
2021-03-09T13:46:00Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 🆚 NorthEast United - Team News
Jhingan and Tiri back for the #Mariners
Sylla starts for the Highlanders
Big game alert!
2021-03-09T13:42:59Z
Bagan vs NorthEastIdrissa Sylla's late, late goal helped NorthEast United score an important equaliser after David Williams' first-half strike left them trailing for most of the game. The Bagan defence stood strong for most of that game but they will need to do it again in the second leg against the motivated Highlanders who are unbeaten under Khalid Jamil.