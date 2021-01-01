Al Wahda vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

Overpowered
2021-04-17T14:50:02Z
But Goa have a cornerA long ball by Bedia for Ortiz on the left. Outpowered by Lucas Pimenta but also has the last touch
Matar has his eyes on Ivan
2021-04-17T14:47:54Z
Ivan Gonzalez cleverly letting the ball roll out for a goalkick as Matar was vying closely for the second ball. The Al Wahda star was a while ago noticed looking at the back of Ivan's shirt
Al Wahda substitute
2021-04-17T14:43:04Z
That calls for a forced subsitutionMansoor Al Harbi is set to come on in place of his injured team-mate who goes off with a bandaged head
Abdullah to be stretchered off
2021-04-17T14:40:19Z
Hurt his headA momentary pause in play after a clash of heads between Glan Martins and Abdullah Salmeen
Goa on the money
2021-04-17T14:37:02Z
Ortiz has earned a free-kick moments after Donachie made a crucial interception in Goa's box and Ivan now earning the Gaurs a corner
First scare
2021-04-17T14:35:27Z
A sloppy clearance by Dheeraj and there were calls for penalty by Al Wahda as Matar went down to a challenge of Donachie at the edge of the box. Play on says the referee
First intent by FC Goa
2021-04-17T14:32:31Z
A cross in by Ortiz and Ishan under pressure but yet makes a good attempt to connect to it, goes wide
Kick-off
2021-04-17T14:30:51Z
It's FC Goa's second round clash against Al Wahda in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2021
Al Wahda XI
2021-04-17T14:17:23Z
📝* إليكم قائمة البداية لمواجهة فريق "FC GOA" الهندي في بطولة @theAFCCL_ar.#WAHDALive pic.twitter.com/StUbeLchoJ— AlWahda FC نادي الوحدة (@AlWahdaFCC) April 17, 2021
TEAM NEWS
2021-04-17T14:13:23Z
FC Goa registered a 0-0 draw against Al-Rayyan with this line-up
An unchanged team for FC Goa against Al Wahda tonight 👊#FCGoaInAsia #ACL2021 pic.twitter.com/B8LWUf3EGF— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 17, 2021
FC Goa in Asia!
2021-04-17T11:50:52Z
The third match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E sees Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa take on UAE-based club Al Wahda at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda