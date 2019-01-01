Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Senegal take on Tanzania, Morocco edge Namibia

Morocco narrowly edged out Namibia in Sunday's first match. Follow Senegal against Tanzania Live on Goal!

Updated
Comments()
Getty

SUPERB SAVE!!

2019-06-23T17:03:25Z

Tanzania goalkeeper Manula makes himself big to block Diatta's attempt from close range.  

Kick-off

2019-06-23T17:01:01Z

Tanzania gets the encounter underway... 

Tanzania starting XI

2019-06-23T17:00:36Z

Senegal starting XI vs Tanzania

2019-06-23T16:59:45Z

SENEGAL TEAM NEWS

2019-06-23T16:56:58Z

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has had to settle for a place on the Senegal bench. Will Senegal be able to do it without their star man? 

Senegal v Tanzania

2019-06-23T16:41:45Z

Senegal face Tanzania in our second match of the day. The encounter is live on Goal!

Hi all, welcom e to our coverage of the Senegal v Tanzania match. I will be with you throughout the night for the remaining Afcon 2019 matches of Sunday. 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-23T16:21:50Z

Heartbreak for Namibia as the referee blows his whistle for full-time. Morocco claim all the points at stake and go top of Group after a narrow 1-0 win. 

OWN GOAL!!

2019-06-23T16:18:09Z

Morocco is assisted by Keimuine, who heads past Kazapua to hand the opposition the lead. 1-0 to Morocco.  

GOOOAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-23T16:16:52Z

Morocco break the deadlock!!! 

Final 10 minutes

2019-06-23T16:07:21Z

We are into the final 10 minutes of the game. And it is still goalless at Al Salam Stadium. Morocco would definitely rue the missed chances should the game end in a goalless draw. 

KAZAPUA SAVES NAMIBIA!!!

2019-06-23T16:00:08Z

A deflected attempt by Morocco from inside the Namibian box, but Kazapua recovers to make a great save with his right foot. 

Amrabat gives away a free-kick

2019-06-23T15:54:46Z

It has been a tough game for Morocco, who came into this game as strong favourites. Namibia are holding their own so far and have given nothing away in terms of possession. Their defence has also been solid. 

FINE SAVE BY KAZAPUA!!

2019-06-23T15:48:05Z

Another shot by the Moroccans but Namibia goalkeeper Kazapua produces a fine save to keep his team in the game. 

Namibia under siege

2019-06-23T15:43:56Z

Ricardo Mannetti is up on his feet and certainly not impressed with how his team is handling the pressure from Morocco. Renard's men are really looking for a goal. 

MOROCCO PROBE!!

2019-06-23T15:35:50Z

Morocco is taking the game to Namibia. Surely, Herve Renard motivated them at half-time.  

Start of the second half

2019-06-23T15:32:52Z

The second half is underway. Namibia gets the ball rolling...

Pressure on Morocco?

2019-06-23T15:24:08Z

Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted in yesterday's press conference that the pressure is on Morocco to win this match. 

The Namibians have certainly made it difficult for Morocco so far. But can they hold on and snatch a point? 

 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T15:16:39Z

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes, and it remains goalless at Al Salam Stadium. 

Ziyech proving too much for Namibia

2019-06-23T15:09:25Z

The scoreline may be 0-0 but Ziyech is in the thick of things for Morocco. He has had a fantastic game so far. And Namibia should try and close him down in order to avoid conceding a goal in this half. 

Penalty shout for Morocco!!

2019-06-23T15:03:07Z

Amrabat goes down inside the Namibian box, but the referee isn't interested despite all the noise from the players and fans for a penalty. Play on, says the match official.  

Interesting facts about Namibia

2019-06-23T14:58:52Z

Coach Ricardo Manetti and assistant coach Ronnie Kanalelo both played in South Africa. The two coaches were part of the Namibian squad that participated in the 1998 Afcon finals.  

KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!

2019-06-23T14:47:38Z

Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike. 

However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far. 

WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats

2019-06-23T14:44:25Z

With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here: 

 

 

WHAT A SAVE!!

2019-06-23T14:40:34Z

Morocco find some space to have a shot at goal. Dirar is given enough time to take an aim at Kazapua, but the Namibian goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a great finger-tip save. 

Sunday's fixtures

2019-06-23T14:38:56Z

This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures: 

 

Kick-off

2019-06-23T14:31:12Z

We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T14:21:05Z

Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.  

Hello Africa!

2019-06-23T14:16:35Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal. 