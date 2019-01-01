Thank You!!
Was Akpeyi at the worst?
Daniel Akpehi is a sack of Beans.#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON #NGAALG #Algeria #NIGRSA #NigeriaAlgeria #Nigerians pic.twitter.com/UnyMbHuxrk— ~International sugar Daddy~🇳🇬 (@CherenTerfa) July 14, 2019
I think there should be an award for the the #AFCON2019 Worst goalkeeper.. Apkeyi of Nigeria— Chidi Frank (@ChidiFrank14) July 14, 2019
A section of Nigerian fans wants Rohr to go
I totally blame the coach for our loss today. His changes weren't tactical, a total mess🤦♂️ #NGAALG #AFCON2019— Jhay (@Ujam_) July 14, 2019
Please Rohr has tried for the country and he can take his leave now.— papps (@pappyie) July 14, 2019
We wish him the best the future has to offer.
We are a bit closer to where we wanna be but we need a more technical coach.#AFCON2019 #NGRALG
The Bronze medal is up for grabs
It's not over yet for #CarthageEagles or #SuperEagles...— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
We have a clash of eagles for the 3rd and 4th place play-off. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/slv7PnezZx
Who had the better performance?
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGNGA pic.twitter.com/BcjNETlohM— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
⌚FT | Mahrez happened— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
Algeria 🇩🇿 2-1 🇳🇬 Nigeria
It's going to be Senegal vs Algeria in the final#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGNGA
Final fixture
FULL-TIME
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!
BENNACER HITS THE WOODWORK!!
FEGHOULI SHOOTS!!
Nigerian fans love VAR
VAR is BAE...😁😂😍😘 #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGNIG— Minister of Enjoyment NGR (@TheAbumere) July 14, 2019
VAR Thank you #AFCON2019— Norbert Chima (@norbert_chima) July 14, 2019
Finally... #VAR favours us... #SuperEagles #ALGNGA #AFCON2019— Jeff Yaji Yaji (@Jeffrezio) July 14, 2019
GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!
PENALTY TO NIGERIA!!
VAR in action...
Nigeria's green jersey too heavy?
Who notice this Nigeria green jersey? Na bad luck.. #AFCON2019 #Nigeria #NigeriaAlgeria— fergusiontayo (@fergusiontayo1) July 14, 2019
Head-to-head at Afcon finals
#SuperEagles beat #LesVerts (1-0) in the last two encounters involving both nations at the AFCON (2002, 2010).#Algeria twice beat #Nigeria at the 1990 tournament (5-1) in the group stage & (1-0) in the final.— Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) July 14, 2019
Three-time champions v second fav team at #AFCON2019
📸 @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/B7LKLmrpjv
WATCH: Troost-Ekong's own goal courtesy of SuperSport
ALGERIA TAKE THE LEAD AGAINST NIGERIA 🇩🇿— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 14, 2019
Riyad Mahrez puts on some fancy footwork to get past the #SuperEagles defender and send in a cross which unfortunately takes a deflection and finds its way into the Nigerian net. Troost-Ekong got the final unlucky touch.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UIHzlM15Be
The second-half is underway
Will Nigeria come back stronger in the second-half?
⌚ HT— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
Algeria 🇩🇿 1-0 🇳🇬 Nigeria
Troost-Ekong own goal the difference in the first 45 minutes of the game. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iPGtSrVuux
⌚HT |— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
Algeria 🇩🇿 1-0 🇳🇬 Nigeria#AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGNGA
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGNGA pic.twitter.com/GTJt4FZRA7— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
HALF-TIME
The first-half has come to an end, and Algeria leads Nigeria by a single goal.
HALF-TIME | Algeria - Nigeria 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGNGA pic.twitter.com/A0GZArjxZC— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!!
Algeria takes the lead, thanks to William Troost-Ekong's own goal, who deflects the ball into his own net. No chance for Akpeyi.
40'' Algeria takes the lead after William Troost-Ekond heads the ball into his own net.— Channels Sports (@channels_sports) July 14, 2019
Nigeria 0 Algeria 1.#AFCON2019
IGHALO FIRES WIDE!!
A terrible miss by the Nigerian striker after some good football by the Super Eagles outside the Algerian box.
Ighalo....bad miss #AFCON2019— John Aliu (@aliu_john) July 14, 2019
Nigeria or Algeria?
It will be a massive effort to beat Algeria but Nigeria need to engage a top gear and Juju to win this enticing contest #ALGNGA #AFCON2019— Majimarefu (@MukubwaSteven) July 14, 2019
#ALG missing too many chances to score. Let’s hope they won’t regret them. #ALGNGA 0-0 #AFCON2019 https://t.co/rLYLhQAcRT— Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) July 14, 2019
BOUNEDJAH GOES DOWN!!
BIG SAVE BY AKPEYI!!
Can Etebo and Ndidi inspire Nigeria to victory?
The work rate of Etibo and Ndidi can power the entire Nigeria. 😀😀😀#SoarSuperEagles #BBNaija #AFCON2019 #AFCONNaOurOwn #AlgeriaVsNigeria #ALGNGA— HIC (@HCookey) July 14, 2019
OVER THE TOP!!
Bounedjah with a chance to score but he heads over the crossbar from close range
Bounedjah should score there too! Lovely curling ball in by Bennacer from a free kick, he’s unmarked in the box but he heads just over! (0-0)#AFCON2019 #ALGNGA #LesVerts— Football Chatters (@FootballChat555) July 14, 2019
ALGERIA THREATEN!!
The Super Eagles have the support...
#ALGNGA semifinal #AFCON2019 .... Come on #SuperEagles #Naija— #iElde (@IAMLADILADI) July 14, 2019
Come on @NGSuperEagles. Make us happy!! @IfedayoTiffy #AFCON2019— Shaban Mwangi 🇰🇪 (@MwangiShaban) July 14, 2019
Kick-off
Algeria v Nigeria: The Stats
In his own words: Ighalo's interview with Goal
Afcon 2019 EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria have the ability to beat Algeria – Ighalo https://t.co/2KSFb1iyBq pic.twitter.com/GxekrbamOx— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
POLL RESULTS
POLL RESULTS: Fans back Super Eagles to outshine Algeria https://t.co/lzLUC7fNga pic.twitter.com/7XOMkM9yv7— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
Our Preview
Algeria vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview https://t.co/VHbjZKRSBN pic.twitter.com/Gne2hu85r4— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
WATCH: Our exclusive interview with Kanu
Former @NGSuperEagles' captain, @papilokanu upbeat as #Nigeria face #Algeria in today's #TotalAFCON2019 semi-final 🙌👊👌 pic.twitter.com/ebNA1VhGsy— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
Starting XI: Algeria v Nigeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #ALGNGA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3knuLv23Ew— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
The two teams have arrived at Cairo International Stadium
Everyone's at Cairo International Stadium for #ALGNGA 🏟️#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/QXwMAnVwYp— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
Algeria vs Nigeria
Man of the match: Alfred Gomis
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
ALFRED GOMIS has been selected as the Total Man of the Match, well done!#SENTUN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/CKwj0rD5lQ
More Twitter reaction
#Senegal to the #AFCON2019 final. Well done.— Sylvie Katoto (@yabaleki) July 14, 2019
Sorry to the #Tunisia team
One of the best games in this #AFCON2019 Drama be what!!! Wow!!! Senegal are in the final.#Senegal #Tunisia #SENTUN— ★TheManInYourMirror★ (@TrillaDaKing) July 14, 2019
Senegal through to the final...deserved tbh. Should have been wrapped up in the first half. Now it’s time for the super eagles to step up to the plate too 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #AFCON2019— 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@manlykvic) July 14, 2019
Senegal v Tunisia match report
Check out our match report by clicking on the link below...
Senegal 1 Tunisia 0 (after extra time): Own goal the difference as Cisse's men reach AFCON final https://t.co/p7ySPIijL7 pic.twitter.com/IdktF4zrgC— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 14, 2019
SENEGAL INTO THE FINAL!!
Three minutes of stoppage time
Some feel it was a penalty
Was a clear cut penalty but I'm glad for Senegal#AFCON2019 #afcononciti #TV3Afcon #SenTun— E.Adebayor's Son💖💖💖 (@DeliDogbey) July 14, 2019
Wow. Ultimate corruption at #AFCON2019 a clear handball, reviews by VAR and they only showed one camera angle. Absolute madness. Senegal vs Tunisia— James (@__JamesH) July 14, 2019
Twitter reacts
Well..VAR adjudges differently no penalty...#SENTUN #Senegal #Tunisia #AFCON2019 #Terangalions lead 1 - 0— Bernard Ndong (@BernardNdong) July 14, 2019
It's no penalty! Its #Senegal for the final #AFCON2019— Frank Eleanya (@IamFrankElean) July 14, 2019
Thanks #VAR #SENEGAL #AFCON2019— DEEP SMD (@DeepSmd) July 14, 2019
VAR INTERVENES!!! NO PENALTY!
PENALTY TO TUNISIA!!!
HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME
The second-half of extra time is underway
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
Senegal takes the lead as Hassen parries the ball back to play and it hits Bronn on the face and into the back of the net. 1-0 to the West Africans.
GOOOOAAAL | D. MOHAMED puts it past his own net. Senegal - Tunisia 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/kJga0AhNyf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
WATCH: Senegal's goal courtesy of SuperSport
SENEGAL TAKE THE LEAD IN EXTRA TIME 🇸🇳— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 14, 2019
A set-piece sees the Tunisian goalkeeper punch the ball into his own player with the ball rebounding into the net, a horrible moment for the Tunisians. We have one more half of extra time remaining, 1-0 to Senegal.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/kuQ8pOyJZW
⌚ FT— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 14, 2019
Senegal 🇸🇳 0-0 🇹🇳 Tunisia
To extra-time we go. Who will go through?#AFCON2019 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/fQylSQ8aEy
Who had the better overall performance after 90 minutes?
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/EN9Ku0OFfj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
First-half of extra time underway
FULL-TIME
Incorrect decisions by the referee?
Pleased with the Senegal miss, as it should've never been a penalty.— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) July 14, 2019
Serves them right too: they have a player who was 12/15 on penalty kicks last season – Mbaye Diagne – on and yet elected to have someone else take it.#SENTUN #Afcon2019
A game of missed penalties
Most dramatic #AFCON2019 match...two penalties missed.— Ꮴ (@Lackeith) July 14, 2019
Crazy game. #AFCON2019 #Tunisia #Senegal— EVBUOMWAN EFOSA (@efosa40244) July 14, 2019
Unbelievable!
Tunisia got penalty... Missed it— 🌬 EBUKA 🎭 (@Marioo__Q) July 14, 2019
Few mins later
Senegal got penalty... Missed it too
🤣.. Game on again #AFCON2019
Twitter reaction
Soft soft penalties this referee is awarding today. No VAR? #SENTUN #AFCON2019 #TotalAFOCN2019— Ehebha Innocent (@alwayz05) July 14, 2019
-🐼 Drama! Drama! Drama!#AFCON2019— Carlito 's Way 🐼 (@Evacuate_R_R) July 14, 2019
THIS IS INSANE!!
PENALTY TO SENEGAL!!!
GOMIS STOPS SASSI'S PENALTY!!
PENALTY TO TUNISIA!!
A great opportunity went to waste
What a miss .#AFCON2019 #SENTUN#TUNSEN— thenoisemaker (@thenoisemaker2) July 14, 2019
What a miss by #Tunisia one on one with keeper!! #AFCON2019— Joyforever (@joyforever74) July 14, 2019
OH MY WORD!! KHENISSI SQUANDERS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!
A physical affair but still no goals
AFCON update semi final game 60mins played still goalless #AFCON2019 #AHOSC #AFCAjax #AKSC #bacelona— Paul Agyeman (@PaulAgyeman2) July 14, 2019
Is VAR going to be put to test in this match?
Of what use is VAR? This referee is a serious joke #afcon2019 #SENTUN— Wangulu Junior 🇰🇪 (@wangulujnr) July 14, 2019
GOMIS DENIES SASSI!!
Niam comes in for Msakni
SUBSTITUTION | Tunisia: S. NAIM comes in for Y. MSAKNI #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/7mXBPGaZxP— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
The second-half is underway
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTUN pic.twitter.com/cESCIOufXm— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
HALF-TIME
Senegal to score first? Let's wait and see...
This game is just 1 sided. It's just a matter of time for Sengal to score. #AFCON2019— Thabekhulu 🇿🇦 (@_uThabiso) July 14, 2019
MANE FIRES WIDE!!
CHANCE FOR SENEGAL!!!
PENALTY APPEAL TURNED DOWN!!
SABALY HITS THE WOODWORK
Still no goals
20' It's still goalless in the first semi-final fixture.#AFCON2019#SENTUN— Dj Norman Africs (@DjNormanAfrics) July 14, 2019
The stadium is half-empty
So many empty seats in the #AFCON2019 semi final. Don't national football associations get tickets for each team ?— Ahmed Zaki (@pengwinsurf) July 14, 2019
No real clear-cut goalscoring chances
A great start for Senegal
Senegal looking too strong for Tunisia #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #KickTheVirus— Bramwel Karamoja (@bramwelkaramoja) July 14, 2019
Not everyone is happy about today's referee
This Gambian referee again?Senegal should watch out#AFCON2019— Ole Repairing the Wheel!😑 (@ghiddy_blaze) July 14, 2019
The dramatic ref is back in charge of the match. 😆😆😆😆 #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTUN— Banqui (@ibankred) July 14, 2019
Kick-off
Almost kick-off time...
Fans are already looking forward to this match
Okay time to switch to #AFCON2019 #SENTUN— Feli🇧🇯🇸🇪 (@BossouFelicien) July 14, 2019
Nous avons un grand match aujourd’hui.— ADAMU MUFTAWU (@muftymufty15) July 14, 2019
C’est la rencontre entre le Sénégal contre La Tunisie.#AFCON2019
Liverpool wish Sadio Mane well against Tunisia
Good luck to Sadio today, as Senegal face Tunisia in their #AFCON2019 semi-final. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9XxfHevHYP— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 14, 2019
Our Preview
Senegal vs Tunisia: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview https://t.co/LkhSQnqtgX pic.twitter.com/zlnj7snRre— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 14, 2019
Will Mane using Afcon 2019 as a stepping stone?
Mane should leave Liverpool for 'best club in world' Real Madrid, says Senegal FA chief https://t.co/Hc9K2fDE2b pic.twitter.com/e6SXIdsjYX— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 13, 2019
In his own words: Robert Kidiaba
Robert Kidiaba has tipped strong Senegal 🇸🇳 to lift title in Egypt!— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 13, 2019
Who else would agree with him? 🤔#AFCON2019https://t.co/N2qfqb8zWF pic.twitter.com/K2VMnoec7g
In his own words: Giresse
Tunisia's Giresse doesn’t expect previous Senegal 🇸🇳 stint to influence semi-final. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KlfuNGfFyC— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) July 14, 2019
Senegal v Tunisia: The Stats
Will Khazri make a difference?
#CarthageEagles playmaker Wahbi Khazri has attempted 16 shots, and created 13 chances in #TotalAFCON2019 - Talismanic? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxktANgU6D— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019
Starting XI: Senegal v Tunisia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fc8Hz0PmzJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 14, 2019