IT'S A PENALTY!!
PENALTY!!!
We are back underway
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/NfUrYlweGD— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
HALF-TIME
Two minutes of stoppage time to be added
Less than five minutes to go...
Five (5) minutes to go to the half time and Feghouli goal still stand as a lone goal today.— Nana Adu Gaucho 🇬🇭 (@NanaAduGaucho3) July 11, 2019
Algeria 1-0 Cote D'Ivoire #AFCON2019 #GAUCHOSPORTS
Gradel with a heavy touch
Atal is forced out with injury
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: M. ZEFFANE comes in for Y. ATAL #TotalAFCON2019 #CIVALG pic.twitter.com/30PfEuQJWE— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
How many goals has Algeria scored now?
PENALTY APPEAL?!!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!
ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED!!
MAHREZ ALMOST SCORES!!
Will Algeria make the Ivorians rue the missed chances?
Ivory Coast coudve long scored #AFCON2019— Alien Eyez 👽 (@BigLation) July 11, 2019
Ivorians looking very lively but these early chances they are wasting might come back to haunt them #AFCON2019— Stanslas Kagawa Stancy (@StanslasK26) July 11, 2019
CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!
CLOSE!!
Gradel is denied his second goal of the tournament as the woodwork comes to Algeria's rescue after a finger-tip save by Mboulhi.
Algeria almost concede their first goal at #AFCON2019 as the woodwork comes to their rescue.— Bongani (@Bongani_Dlams) July 11, 2019
Algeria holds the best record at this year's finals
Kick-off
In his own words: Ibrahim Kamara
We are ready for Algeria🇩🇿 challenge - Ivory Coast🇨🇮 manager Kamara. #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 https://t.co/M81UiftrwT pic.twitter.com/0EqGh4qBtB— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 11, 2019
Our Match Preview
Afcon 2019: Ivory Coast v Algeria: squad news and match preview https://t.co/u0eWHgT07s pic.twitter.com/JMXJByKEEM— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 11, 2019
Cote d'Ivoire v Algeria: The Numbers
Clash of the titans as Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 and Algeria 🇩🇿 lock horns in a bid to secure semi-finals spot.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 11, 2019
Who has the better chance of making it to the next round? #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/5ycavQO3Wx
In his own words: Djamel Belmadi
Ivory Coast🇨🇮 are one of the favourites – Algeria🇩🇿 manager Belmadi. #AFCON2019 https://t.co/0NtKnBOHNV pic.twitter.com/NuDlvgiwuw— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 11, 2019
WATCH: How Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria made it to the quarter-finals
🎬 Take 2...— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Brace yourselves for tonight 😎#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7syKHh9GXp
The two teams have arrived at Suez Stadium
🐘 #LesÉléphants just arrived at the Suez Stadium😍#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/67hz00Gr0V— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019
Starting XI: Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CIVALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/OCLWoHnY9Z— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 11, 2019