National Anthems
Inside the dressing rooms
Players arrival loading ⌛️ #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9WdZRx49H5— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Starting XI: Cote d'Ivoire v South Africa
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CIVRSA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LFzKt10LnI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 24, 2019
Goal Interview: Willem Jackson
Former @BafanaBafana defender Willem Jackson believes coach Stuart Baxter's team has the capacity to get a positive result against Cote d’Ivoire, in an Exclusive with Goal!— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 23, 2019
Thoughts?🤔👇https://t.co/6tUHVIidv1 pic.twitter.com/UxMouNPvtg
Percy Tau's profile: Who is Bafana's star player?
SLIDELIST
Goal picked five Bafana Bafana players we believe would be key for this encounter.
As expected, Percy Tau is in that list...
TEAM NEWS
Stuart Baxter announced his starting line-up for this encounter earlier today. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out...