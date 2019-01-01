Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Algeria and Madagascar through to Afcon quarter-finals as Guinea and DRC crash out

Madagascar beat DRC 4-2 on penalties in the Last 16 of Afcon 2016 to book a spot in the quarter-finals while Algeria eased past Guinea on Sunday night

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

Thank You!

2019-07-07T21:04:43Z

Thank you Africa! It was an absolute pleasure bringing you these two Afcon 2019 encounters live on Goal! Until we meet again on Monday, good night. 

It's a wrap at 30 June Stadium

2019-07-07T20:54:54Z

FULL-TIME

2019-07-07T20:50:12Z

Algeria with a comfortable win over Guinea to book their place in the next round. 

Time for new coaches with new ideas?

2019-07-07T20:44:10Z

No debate...

2019-07-07T20:41:36Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-07T20:39:02Z

And surely now! Algeria are through to the quarter-finals as Ounas gets onto the end of a cross inside the box Guinea box and side-foots his attempt past the goalkeeper. It's 3-0 to Algeria. Guinea can't come back from this setback. 

Algeria have simply been the best team tonight, no doubt

2019-07-07T20:20:01Z

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-07T20:13:46Z

Algeria double their lead, and Riyad Mahrez with a clinical finish as he eliminates his marker and sends the crowd out in the stand wild. It's his second of the tournament. 2-0 to Algeria. 

MADY SHOOTS!!!

2019-07-07T20:11:53Z

Guinea midfielder Mady finds some space outside the box and he strikes from outside the box, but Mbolhi makes a world-class save as he parries the ball over the crossbar for a corner. 

Too many fouls

2019-07-07T20:08:58Z

Neither side is willing to give anything away at this stage. It's been too physical for both teams and the referee has to make decisions. 

The second-half is underway

2019-07-07T20:02:34Z

We are into the final 45 minutes of this game. It's Algeria 1-0 Guinea. 

Join the conversation on Goal Africa Facebook page

2019-07-07T19:56:05Z

CLOSE!!

2019-07-07T19:42:13Z

Are we likely to see more goals?

2019-07-07T19:35:57Z

Your reaction to the goal...

2019-07-07T19:26:02Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-07T19:23:54Z

Belaili fires Algeria into the lead from an acute angle from a Bounedjah pass. 1-0 to Algeria. A great team move and a sublime finish in the end. 

It looked easier to score than to miss...

2019-07-07T19:21:55Z

BOUNEDJAH MISSES!!

2019-07-07T19:20:00Z

A cross is floated into the Guinea box and it finds Bounedjah who brings it down quite neatly, but the lanky striker fails to bury it with only the goalkeeper to beat. What a chance for Algeria

Which other nations impressed you the most?

2019-07-07T19:15:49Z

IT WON'T COUNT!!

2019-07-07T19:12:20Z

Bounedjah is ruled offside as he races through and blasts his effort into the top corner. It won't count. That was a very close call. 

Algeria in control

2019-07-07T19:09:03Z

Algeria living dangerously

2019-07-07T19:03:42Z

Confusion inside the Algeria box as Mbolhi and his defence fail to clear the ball, but they eventually do with Guinea putting them under immense pressure. 

Kick-off

2019-07-07T19:00:00Z

We are underway at 30 June 2019... 

Algeria v Guinea

2019-07-07T18:52:39Z

Our second match is between Algeria v Guinea!

Follow our second live coverage between Algeria and Guinea. 

The fairy tale continues! Madagascar are through!

2019-07-07T18:43:28Z

What a tournament it has been for Madagascar as they advance to the quarter-finals with a 4-2 win over Congo DR. What a story this has been. The debutants continue to upset the odds. 

BOLASIE MISSES HIS PENALTY!!

2019-07-07T18:43:11Z

GOAL!!

2019-07-07T18:38:13Z

Bakambu scores for DRC. 2-1! 

GOAL FOR MADAGASCAR

2019-07-07T18:34:28Z

Amada scores for Madagascar as he sends Matampi the wrong way... 

120 minutes of football is over

2019-07-07T18:29:01Z

After 120 minutes of football, it's Madagascar  2-2 Congo DR. Now for penalties...  

Nail-biting stuff with three minutes to go

2019-07-07T18:25:02Z

A cross is played into the Madagascar box, but with Bakambu waiting to nod the ball into the back of the net, Malagasy clear their lines to concede a corner. 

We are back underway

2019-07-07T18:14:20Z

The second half of extra time is underway. 15 minutes to go for either side to score a goal. Otherwise, we'll be going straight into penalties. 

HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME

2019-07-07T18:12:45Z

The DRC is looking to win this match while Madagascar appears to be playing for penalties. The Malagasy have been found wanting several times now, and they have cleared their lines without really knocking the ball around. 

We are fast approaching the final minutes of the first-half of extra time

2019-07-07T18:08:09Z

Can Madagascar hold on?

2019-07-07T18:04:02Z

FULL-TIME

2019-07-07T17:50:27Z

It ends Madagascar 2-2 Congo DR in Alexandria. Now into extra time. We have 30 minutes to determine the winner. Otherwise, there will be penalties after 120 of football if these two sides still can't cancel each other. 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!

2019-07-07T17:47:04Z

Mbemba's towering header hits the back of the net as Congo DR surely takes this game into extra time. It's 2-2. Game on! 

Five minutes to go for Congo DR to find the equalizer

2019-07-07T17:42:01Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!!!!

2019-07-07T17:34:01Z

Madagascar restore their lead as Andriatsima heads his team in front from a cross. Brilliant assist, and a fantastic goal. Madagascar 2-1 Congo DR

Have the Congolese been that poor?

2019-07-07T17:21:39Z

Is this true?

2019-07-07T17:15:17Z

DRC ESCAPES!!

2019-07-07T17:11:43Z

Madagascar storms into the DRC box and fires at the goalkeeper, who makes a fine block and Andrea in a great position to score from the rebound. However, the Madagascar man fires wide from close range. 

Madagascar are unbeaten in this tournament

2019-07-07T17:07:46Z

The Malagasy came into this encounter with two wins and a draw. They are yet to be beaten at this year's final. Will the fairy tale continue? Only time will tell.. 

HALF-TIME

2019-07-07T16:47:11Z

We have come to the end of the first-half and it's Madagascar 1-1 Congo DR. An exciting start for both sides, the two sides never really threatened each other in the final 15 minutes of the game. 

Madagascar have really been impressive

2019-07-07T16:39:55Z

Madagascar isn't playing games...

2019-07-07T16:31:52Z

Three goals for Bakambu at this year's Afcon

2019-07-07T16:23:10Z

The Congo DR striker has now scored three goals at this year's final. What a start for both teams, and the momentum is now with Congo DR. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!

2019-07-07T16:21:38Z

Cedric Bakambu draws Congo DR level with a close-range attempt after getting behind the Madagascar box. 1-1 it is at the Alexandria Stadium.

A brilliant goal by Amada!

2019-07-07T16:11:27Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-07T16:08:51Z

AMADA FIRES MADAGASCAR INTO THE LEAD!!! A great team move by the Malagasy on the near side as Andriatsima holds on to the ball and allows his teammates to penetrate the Congo DR defence. The ball eventually falls for Amada who unleashes a rocket into the top corner. What a start! What a goal! 

Join the conversation on social media

2019-07-07T16:08:12Z

Madagascar v Congo DR: The numbers

2019-07-07T16:02:22Z

Kick-off

2019-07-07T16:00:00Z

We are underway in Alexandria...

Madagascar or Congo DR?

2019-07-07T15:59:09Z

Now for the singing of National Anthems

2019-07-07T15:53:09Z

The two teams are getting ready to sing their National Anthems.... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-07T15:37:20Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our today's live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight. Our first match is between Madagascar and Congo DR. Stay tuned. 