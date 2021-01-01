Bangladesh 0-2 India: Sunil Chhetri double hands Blue Tigers crucial win

First win for India in the group

India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 thanks to a double by Sunil Chhetri (79, 90+2') in the Blue Tigers' first win in a Group E clash of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

The win takes Igor Stimac's men up into third place with six points after seven games, which is a major boost to their chances of earning a direct spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, while Bangladesh languish at the bottom with two points from as many games.