ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Bashundhara Kings: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

Jonathan Fernandes have currently replaced the Mariners in pole position in Group D in a run to make it to the knockouts...

45+2' RED CARD

2021-08-24T11:48:58Z

Bashundhara Kings down to 10 men

It's been a fiesty affair on the pitch with five yellow cards - four for Bashundhara players - until added time to the first half. The last instance has been a clash between Bagan's Subhasish who won the ball in the air and the rival team's Sushanto Tripura. We still await clarity of what led the referee to flash a red card but the Kings are down to 10 men.

Bagan keeps the pressure on

2021-08-24T11:44:20Z

Williams with a left footed shot from a few yards outside the box thwarted by Anisur, Liston winning the next corner off which Krishna is deemed to have fouled the Kings' goalkeeper.

40' Krishna denied

2021-08-24T11:41:06Z

It's not only long balls by the Mariners as would generally be expected from the Antonio Habas' side. Krishna takes control of the ball, gets it on his left foot but sees his shot - that was destined to hit the target - blocked by Khalid.

33' Liston misses again

2021-08-24T11:34:50Z

Once again ATK Mohun Bagan taking the aerial route as Krishna finds Liston, who does well to beat the off-side trap and gets the ball down on his right foot quite well but disappoints with a hasty attempt at goal that ends up straight down the throat of the Kings' goalkeeper Anisur Rahman.

28' THE KINGS TAKE THE LEAD!

2021-08-24T11:28:43Z

Jonathan Fernandes beats Amrinder Singh

Robinho and Fernandes patiently building up play into the ATK Mohun Bagan box. Fernandes moving from right to left and canningly beats Amrinder at his near post.

25' Liston perseveres

2021-08-24T11:26:17Z

This time his free-kick comes off the rival team's wall, just before McHugh once again sees the ball to Krishna up front. ATK Mohun Bagan are slowly getting the ball forward.

22' Roy goes over

2021-08-24T11:23:38Z

Life moves on for Liston Colaco who takes on a defender with a couple of stepovers and sets up Krishna in the box but the Fijian's header sails marginally over.

18' You cannot miss that, Liston!

2021-08-24T11:18:45Z

What a through ball by Roy Krishna for Williams who pulls two defenders and the goalkeeper towards him as he releases Liston towards his left. But Liston shoots wide in front of an open net.

This one should have been burried and ATK Mohun Bagan should have been leading by now. It would have been quite a relief for the Indian side as the Kings have been dominating in attack so far.

Kings working their way in

2021-08-24T11:15:41Z

Becerra's teasing lob in the box is cleared away by McHugh, inches from the goalline, and not the first time is the Irishman called into action in the Bagan backline. Kotal also at hand to block a header on target as Khaled Shafiei rose highest after a Kings set-piece moments earlier.

Liston is hungry

2021-08-24T11:11:16Z

A minute after losing the ball in the middle of the park, the Goan attempts to take on a couple of black shirts of the Bashundhara Kings after David Williams brought down a Carl McHugh delivery. However, Liston tried one trick too many as he is stopped by the third man before he could take a sight at goal.

It was Liston who kicked off the brilliant second half comeback against Maziya in the previous gameday.
 

Liston Colaco Maziya S&RC ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021
AFC Media

Early inroads by the Kings

2021-08-24T11:06:51Z

Jonathan Fernandes and Robinho trying to work a few things around the Bagan box. Becerra unintentionally landing a high foot on Manvir as he attempts to win a ball in the area. Yellow card to the Kings' attacker

KICK-OFF

2021-08-24T11:00:42Z

ATK Mohun Bagan in their green and maroon stripes kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium

History beckons the Mariners

2021-08-24T10:47:06Z

Following Mohun Bagan's footsteps

ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games in the 2021 AFC Cup – only once before have they (as Mohun Bagan) managed three wins in a row in the competition (in 2016). Should they avoid defeat in the game against Bashundhara Kings, they will equal their longest ever undefeated run in the AFC Cup (five games in 2016 (W3 D2) – currently W3 D1). 

Winner takes it all

2021-08-24T10:33:12Z

Bruzon needs that win

Only one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.

Just don't lose!

2021-08-24T10:29:52Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have their target set on making it to the next round of the 2021 AFC Cup and they all but have to avoid defeat to do so. If Bagan lose against the Kings, then the Bangladeshi club will go through.

No Hugo Boumous

2021-08-24T10:19:49Z

The Frenchman came off the bench and made an assist in the 3-1 win over Maziya but is not available today as he picked the second yellow card in that game. Boumous has picked a niggle in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru before that where was seen clutching his right hamstring.

But ATK Mohun Bagan are no short of talent. Roy Krishna has two goals from two games. Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose on the scoresheet as well. Ashutosh Mehta made almost an immediate impact coming off the bench in the last match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-24T10:16:25Z

Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
 