How to watch Australia vs Turkiye with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Gemini

World Cup - Grp. D BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Australia and Turkiye will kick-off at 14 Jun 2026, 05:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Australia vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Australia head coach Tony Popovic has not confirmed a probable starting XI, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as squad information becomes available.

Turkiye coach Vincenzo Montella is similarly yet to confirm his projected lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported in the data available. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Australia come into this fixture with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on June 6, following a 1-0 friendly defeat to Mexico on May 31. The Socceroos did show their attacking capability earlier in the run, putting five past Curacao in March, though a 3-0 loss to Colombia in November 2025 remains a concern. Across the five matches, Australia scored eight goals and conceded six.

Turkiye arrive in significantly stronger shape, winning four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly victory over Venezuela on June 6, and they followed that a 4-0 dismantling of North Macedonia on June 1. Two consecutive wins in UEFA World Cup qualification, 1-0 over Kosovo and 1-0 over Romania, underline their competitive readiness. Their only dropped points in the sequence came in a 2-2 draw with Spain in November 2025, a result that demonstrated they can match elite opposition.

Weather

As the FIFA World Cup action shifts to Vancouver, weather forecasters are highlighting exceptionally stable conditions for the upcoming Group D match between Australia and Türkiye at BC Place. Unlike other regional fixtures facing heavy storm threats, Vancouver is treating fans and players to an incredibly clear and calm night.

Overnight conditions are expected to remain clear to partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain, eliminating any risk of weather-related delays or suspensions during play. Temperatures are set to sit comfortably at a mild 61°F (16°C) around kick-off time, with gentle, non-disruptive winds. While unseasonably warm weather across British Columbia during the day has triggered massive regional power demands for tournament watch parties, the evening air will offer a perfectly cool, crisp setting for peak performance on the pitch.





Head-to-Head Record

AUS Last 2 matches TUR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Australia 0 - 1 Turkiye

Australia 1 - 3 Turkiye 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two nations have met only twice, both in friendly fixtures in May 2004. Turkiye won both games, taking a 3-1 victory in the first meeting on May 21 before following it up with a 1-0 win three days later on May 24. Both fixtures were played with Australia as the nominal home side.

Standings

In Group D, Australia currently sit first while Turkiye are third, according to the tournament standings.