Live Red, Breathe Red and Stand Red with the famed Liverpool FC jersey

Live the Anfield experience and cheer the Reds with the free Stand Red application....

From time immemorial, famous teams are renowned by the colour of the strips they wear on match day and the same is true for Liverpool FC. The mighty Reds have been at the centre of attention with their exploits in the Premier League this season and no doubt they will look to keep that going.

Standard Chartered have embarked on a mission to unite Reds fans under the Stand Red campaign as they aim to champion the love of all things associated with the club, with the jersey certainly one among them.

Stand Red is a new free app developed by Standard Chartered to unify LFC fans all over the world, inviting fans to join the build up every Premier League match day. Through the app, Standard Chartered wishes to bring the Anfield experience a little closer to global fans through the power of technology. This season, get ready to Live Red. Breathe Red. Stand Red.

And what better way to do that than by wearing the red Liverpool FC jersey and cheering the Reds on.

Liverpool FC’s Red jersey has origins to its founding in the 1890s but an all Red jersey was introduced by the legendary Bill Shankly in the 1960s to “strike fear into the heart of the opposition”.

The 2018/19 kit is no different. Designed in complete Red, the white ‘Liver Bird’ emblem is pronounced while the jersey itself is a collared one.

In his own verse, Xherdan Shaqiri is awed to wear the Liverpool FC jersey, considering the history behind it.

“Wear your Shirt with Pride,” emphasizes the Swiss international.

The Stand Red app is your tool to bring your Liverpool FC shirt alive through technology as you build-up to the Reds’ Premier League matches.

The Stand Red app allows you to scan your Liverpool FC shirt every Premier League match day and “bring it to life” with animated content, highlighting facts, stories and fan insights using Augmented Reality Technology. The buck doesn’t stop there.

The app also has various other interactive features like call ups before matches from Reds legends and first team players, and enabling you to digitally touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign in the players’ tunnel to show your support for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Download the free Stand Red aApp, available on the Apple App store as well as the Google Play Store. This season, Stand Red with the club, its players and its millions of supporters.

For more information regarding the Stand Red app, visit: www.StandRed.com.