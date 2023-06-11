‘Lionel Messi’s gonna win games’ – Former USMNT boss Bruce Arena lauds ‘special’ signing for Inter Miami & David Beckham

Lionel Messi is “gonna win games” for Inter Miami, says Bruce Arena, with David Beckham praised for putting a “special” deal in place.

Argentine leaving PSG as a free agent

Ready to chase an American dream

Expected to make immediate impact in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? The MLS outfit, who have been struggling in the 2023 campaign, are ready to welcome seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi onto their books as a free agent. A stunning coup will see the Argentina icon move to Florida in July, as his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires, and he is expected to make a telling contribution to the Inter Miami cause and American game as a whole.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former USMNT boss Arena, who is now sporting director and head coach at the New England Revolution, has said of Messi’s imminent arrival in the States: “What's special is that Beckham was able to attract Messi to his club. They worked on him for a couple of years. Messi’s a good story. Why would you think otherwise. They're gonna be fine. Messi's gonna win games. He's gonna have a tremendous impact for that team, for that city and the league. And that has to be good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arena saw the impact that Beckham’s move to America had when he joined the LA Galaxy in 2007, with the vastly experienced coach working with the Manchester United and England legend in California as an ambitious project eventually delivered MLS Cup glory. He added on Messi treading a similar path: “It's not gonna be easy for Miami. But Miami has a better roster now than I had in LA coming in in 2008. We brought in 19 new players the following year [2009] and made it to the MLS Cup Final. And then we obviously got a little bit better and all of that.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi has agreed an initial two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami, which includes the option for a further campaign in 2026 – when he will be looking to help Argentina defend their World Cup crown in the United States, Canada and Mexico – with interest in America continuing to build ahead of his debut for new employers.