Lingard hints at future plans after West Ham loan as Man Utd weigh up their options

The England international has seen a permanent move mooted in the next window, but it remains to be seen where he ends up

Jesse Lingard has hinted that an extended stay at West Ham may not form part of his immediate future, with Manchester United in the process of mulling over what to do with an England international playmaker.

They sanctioned a switch to the London Stadium in January, with a player frozen out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans allowed to rediscover a lost spark with the Hammers.

Lingard's efforts have seen a permanent move mooted for the next window, but it remains to be seen where he will end up as David Moyes will need European qualification in order to find the funds required to even consider discussing a second agreement with his former employers at Old Trafford.

What has been said?

Lingard has suggested that he will be left with "memories" of his time with West Ham, telling the club's official website on whether he will look back positively on his time in the capital: "Yes, 100 per cent.

"It’s been great, I’ve made a lot of new people and made a countless number of friends, so to take on this challenge has been amazing and to take away the memories will be special."

Why has Lingard flourished?

Just three domestic cup outings had been taken for the Red Devils before being freed to head for the exits over the winter.

Lingard netted on his debut for West Ham against Aston Villa and now has nine goals and four assists to his name, along with an England recall and a Premier League Player of the Month award.

Quizzed on why his loan has gone so well, the 28-year-old said: "I think just obviously playing week-in week-out, the lads have been brilliant, the staff have been brilliant and they’ve put confidence in me to play and do well.

"I was already ready to play from many months ago so to play the first game at Villa seems a lifetime ago now that we’re near the end of the season, but it’s been a brilliant experience and I’ll take away so many memories."

Article continues below

He added: "It’s just about consistency and performing at a high level week-in, week-out, which I’ve been trying to do and which I’ve been doing over these past few months and hopefully now it’s a big push towards the end of the season."

West Ham enter a final day showdown with Southampton on Sunday sat sixth in the table and looking to ensure that local rivals Tottenham do not climb above them in dramatic fashion.

Further reading