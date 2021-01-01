Lindelof delivers 'okay' assessment of Man Utd as they 'haven't won anything yet'

The Red Devils are readying themselves for a Europa League final appearance, but their Swedish defender sees plenty of room for improvement

Victor Lindelof has delivered an "okay season" assessment of Manchester United's efforts in 2020-21, with the Swedish defender all too aware that the Red Devils "haven't won anything yet".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will get an opportunity to bring their four-year wait for major silverware to a close when facing Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26.

Tangible success would see them end a productive campaign on a high, with a runner-up finish secured in the Premier League, but Lindelof admits that long-term sights need to be set much higher at Old Trafford.

On United's efforts this season, Lindelof has told the Red Devils' official website: "It’s been a lot of games, a very tight schedule.

"It’s been [taxing], not just for your body but for your mind as well. It’s been a mentally tough season.

"I think we have been performing some really good football. Obviously, we maybe could have won some more games but, overall, it’s been an okay season. Hopefully we can finish strong and win some silverware.

"That would be great, but, you know, I don’t want to say it’s a great season.

"Obviously we haven’t won anything so it’s difficult to say that, but as a team I think we have grown a lot and I think we have become even better.

"Hopefully we can take that with us into next season and perform even better, but I can’t say it’s been a great season because we haven’t won anything yet."

United's away record

The Red Devils' remaining two fixtures this season are both due to be staged away from Old Trafford.

That could work in their favour, with Wolves and Villarreal still to play, as Solskjaer's side have fared better on their travels in 2020-21 than they have in their own backyard.

All six of their Premier League defeats have come on home soil, with the potential there for them to complete an unbeaten domestic campaign on the road at Molineux on Sunday.

Quizzed on that record, Lindelof said: "Especially in the Premier League it’s very, very hard.

"Every game is tough and to go and win, or not lose, away is a great accomplishment. It also shows, like I've talked about, as a team the way we have improved.

"If we concede a goal, we know we can come back and win the game. I think if we just keep working hard and doing the things we’re doing, we can do some great things."

