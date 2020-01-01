Like Mikel, Bernard Mensah hits out over non-cancellation of Turkish Super Lig

The Ghanaian attacker has condemned the Turkish football authorities for not putting the league on hold over the coronavirus pandemic

Kayserispor's Bernard Mensah has taken to social media to express his frustration at the Turkish Super Lig failing to go on suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic, much like his Nigerian counterpart John Obi Mikel did.

Mikel had been critical of the football body not calling the league to a halt like the bulk of Europe and the rest of the world did, as covid-19 spreads into more countries and is proving difficult to contain.

Rather, joined a handful of countries that were in action at the weekend.

Mikel was an unused substitute for Trabzonspor at the weekend and had his contract terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday, with a year still to run.

It was not long after the announcement that Mensah went on Twitter to also air his thoughts.

Life is the most important thing on earth .. this is serious thing happening and they still insist to continue do they really care about us ?. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Bernard Mensah (@oliver_mens) March 17, 2020

"Life is the most important thing on earth ... this is [a] serious thing happening and they still insist to continue do they really care about us?” The 25-year old Ghanaian posted.

The former man provided two assists as Kayserispor claimed a 2-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor last Saturday.