Liga MX playoff preview: Who has the edge in the first round of the Liguilla?

Santos Laguna and Leon head into the Liguilla as title favorites, but the Monterrey teams and America will have something to say about that

The Liguilla finally is upon us. For fans in the United States, Liga MX has served up a holiday week of quarterfinals - though you'll have to fight off the post-dinner nap to stay up for the America vs. Tigres match Thursday night.

It was a down season for many of 's historic teams, leaving the door open for Apertura standouts Santos Laguna and Leon to dream of adding another trophy during a decade in which they've already won multiple. The Monterrey clubs will have something to say about that, with both Tigres and Monterrey in the tournament and with more than enough talent to challenge for the title.

Queretaro and Necaxa, quarterfinal rivals, will hope to play spoiler during seasons in which they've surprised, while America still is there as the representation of the league's 'grandes', and a title would certainly relieve the tension that has existed around the Mexico City giant for much of the year.

To win a trophy, you have to get out of the first round. Let's take a look at each quarterfinal and see which players could make a difference:

Morelia vs. Leon

The week kicks off with a series that might not have any of the big teams and may not be a sexy matchup. But both Leon boss Nacho Ambriz and Monarcas manager Pablo Guede have their teams playing entertaining soccer and will come out looking to score. That should lead to a thrilling contest in the first leg, in contrast to games of the past in which teams prefer to take a cautious approach and take more risks in the second leg.

Leon locked up the No. 2 seed, and Monarcas were in great form before last weekend's loss to Queretaro with a five-match undefeated run enough to get into the playoffs. Both teams have scored in Monarcas' last eight games, and while Guede has worked to shore up his defense, with the team's wingers often dropping into the defense when not in possession, it's still a team Leon should be able to exploit after scoring

Keep an eye on... Joaquin "Shaggy" Martinez. The veteran right back can pop up all over the field and knows how to pick his spots to give Morelia a numerical advantage, but he may have his hands full defending on the flank against Leon's myriad attacking weapons, whether it's Ismael Sosa, Joel Campbell or Leo Ramos bearing down on him.

The X-factor: JJ Macias has scored goals all year in pretty much every scenario. He missed out on the Liguilla last time around to play with Mexico at the U-20 World Cup and will want to make sure he makes his mark this time around.

Queretaro vs. Necaxa

This is perhaps the series of spoilers. Few expected Necaxa to be in the playoffs at all after their offseason moves. However, Mauro Quiroga has been a revelation up top, scoring a dozen goals to cover for Brian Fernandez's absence and Guillermo Vazquez continues to get plenty out of his young players.

Queretaro is a similar story, with veteran manager Victor Manuel Vucetich engineering a squad that mixes youth with veterans and managed not only to score 33 goals but allowed just 19 goals in 10 games - a mark better than every team in the league except for Tigres.

Keep an eye on... Necaxa left back Cristian Calderon, who has excelled in his opportunities this season with the Mexico national team and is expected to be snapped up by one of Mexico's biggest clubs in the offseason.

The X-factor: Luis Romo became more familiar to Mexico fans for being called into the national team but not getting minutes instead of anything he did with the Gallos Blancos. Now in the playoffs, Romo could keep getting on fans' radar either in the midfield or at center back depending on Vucetich's preference. No matter where he is, he'll be important in stopping Quiroga, Ricardo Angulo and the rest of the Rayos' threats getting forward.

Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna

Two northern clubs meet as a Monterrey club that bounced back from a below-par start faces a Santos Laguna team that impressed pretty much from wire to wire this season and goes into the playoffs as the Superlider. Rayados have plenty of talent, but they hadn't put it together in the Apertura before bidding farewell to manager Diego Alonso and replacing him with a familiar face in former manager Antonio Mohamed. Whether you put it down to the new-manager bounce or Mohamed getting back to basics, Monterrey is undefeated in league play since the coaching switch and brings a five-match unbeaten run into Thursday's first leg.

Santos' attack was nearly unstoppable this season, with Los Guerreros scoring 40 goals, with Brian Lozano and Julio Furch among the players hitting the ground running after manager Guillermo Almada arrived from in this summer and implemented his system. While this is a 1 vs. 8 matchup, the series should be much closer than it looks on paper, with Rayados not the typical team sneaking into the postseason's final slot.

Keep an eye on... The Monterrey defense. It's an experienced group with names like Jorge Sanchez and Miguel Layun in the ranks, but the cracks showed at the start of the year. Against a high-powered Santos attack, can Monterrey keep them off the board? And can they do it in consecutive matches? And how will they cope with the press Santos will put on them, in which any mistake could be costly?

X-Factor: Fernando Gorriaran. Look at the past Liga MX champions and see how many of them have outstanding central midfielders. Gorriaran only arrived this summer, but he nearly instantly gave Santos a stronger spine it needed to allow attacking players like Lozano, Furch and Diego Valdes to operate.

America vs. Tigres

America was the only one of the four 'grandes' to make the playoffs, overcoming the loss of key players in the summer and injuries to others during the tournament to get the sixth seed and come into the playoffs in decent form, having won three of their last four. Guido Rodriguez is still a pillar in the ' midfield, and Henry Martin's eight goals in the tournament helped tide America over until some of its bigger names like Giovani dos Santos got back to fitness.

Tigres are a different test than, say, the Veracruz squad America finished against in that run, but at this point it feels like these clubs know they're going to meet each other in the playoffs at some point. Might as well get it out of the way as soon as possible. For neutrals, it's the most exciting matchup of the quarterfinals.

Keep an eye on... Tigres' goalkeeper. Whether it's 24-year-old Miguel Ortega, who reportedly trained with the starters Tuesday, or 26-year-old former goalkeeper Lalo Fernandez getting the nod from Ferretti, a player will be making his Liga MX debut in this series because of Nahuel Guzman's injury. First-ever Liga MX start in a playoff match against America at the Estadio Azteca? No pressure, kid.

The X-factor: It's Gignac. I'd love to give you a bead on some player you haven't noticed standing out this year, but when a player has scored 21 goals in the Liguilla since arriving in Mexico before the 2015 Apertura, there's no doubt the Frenchman is the one who can make the difference in this series.